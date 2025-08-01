Amal Clooney shimmers in slinky Italian summer dress as George Clooney reveals he's the ultimate gentleman

George Clooney is a man still besotted with his wife, Amal Clooney, ten years after they tied the knot.

The Clooneys were seen in Lake Como, Italy with friends this week as they planned an upcoming ultra-private fundraiser for their Foundation for Justice, and George couldn't keep his eyes off Amal.

© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Lawyer Amal was stunning in a slinky one-shouldered silver party dress that featured wrap detailing and hem fringe that danced in the evening air. As she exited the motorboat George kept a close arm on his wife, helping her to keep her balance on the dock, and she quickly wrapped her arm into George's elbow.

© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID The pair were guided up the steep dock by Silvio Vettorello, General Manager of the properties, who greeted Amal with a kiss on the cheek, and ensured the pair were safe as they made their way away from the water.



© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID George wore a navy blue suit with a black shirt; he left the top buttons undone and paired the look with a classic leather belt and black chelsea boots.



© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID Amal and George launched the Foundation in the hopes of waging "justice by providing free legal aid in defense of free speech and women’s rights in over 40 countries". "Many of the causes we take on, it can be years before we see a clear path to justice," their website reads. "CFJ continues to work on issues that have long faded from the headlines.

© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID This includes co-founder Amal Clooney’s representation of Yazidi women who were raped and enslaved by ISIS, supporting survivors of atrocities in Congo and Sudan, and battling the epidemic of discrimination and violence against women and girls worldwide." In 2022 they held the inaugural Albie Awards which "shine a protective spotlight on brave individuals and groups from around the globe who, at great personal risk, have devoted their lives to fighting for justice". Emily Blunt, Donnatella Versace and Charlotte Tilbury were among guests in 2024.



© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID It is thought that the pair are planning an upcoming event that will see around 16 influential philanthropists come together in mid-August, including for a cocktail party at their longtime Lake Como residence Villa Oleandra, where the couple has been vacationing with their twins, Ella and Alexandre.



© COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID The De Santis family helped to turn Lake Como into the A-list spot it has become in the last decade with Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Passalacqua in Moltrasio, and Villa Sola Cabiati, where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stayed in 2024. In 2024 Valentina De Santis assumed the role of owner and CEO, making her the first woman in charge of the famous properties in 100 years.