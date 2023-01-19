Inside Ivana Trump's majestic NYC townhouse as it hits the market for $26.5m Donald Trump's ex-wife lived in the home before her death in 2022

Ivana Trump was fortunate enough to call a six-story, 8,725-square-foot NYC townhouse home before her death at the age of 73 in July 2022.

The former wife of Donald Trump bought the Manhattan property in 2002 for $2.5 million, but following her passing, her estate has put the home on the market for a staggering asking price of $26.5 million!

As seen on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the opulent interiors feature gold leaf, crystal chandeliers, pink marble, and animal-print wall coverings. Take a look inside below…

Inside Ivana Trump's NYC townhouse

Ivana Trump's home exterior

Located on a coveted block of New York's Upper East Side between 5th and Madison Avenues, Ivana's former home is within walking distance from Central Park. The limestone townhouse was built in 1879 and features a columned facade, mansard roof, and one-of-a-kind, gold-and-black grilled doors.

Ivana Trump's formal gallery

Ornate double doors open onto a stately formal gallery with blood-red carpets, gilded paneling, and an immense Italian crystal chandelier.

Ivana Trump's dining room

A sweeping, curved marble staircase leads to the second-floor entertainment level, where soaring ceilings, gilded fireplaces, and a sumptuous Versailles-inspired dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the private interior courtyard.

An old-fashioned, birdcage-style elevator leads to the upper floors.

Ivana Trump's bedroom

The third level is devoted to the spectacular primary suite complete with a painted mural, a private terrace with stunning French doors, and an opulent executive office clad in leopard print complete with a gold-and-black marble fireplace.

The suite also has its own leopard-print library.

Ivana Trump's bathroom

The en-suite bathroom features pink Onyx marble with gold hardware and includes an enormous soaking tub, double sinks, and mirrored vanity.

Ivana Trump's guest bedroom

Five additional bedrooms, each with its own chic style, occupy the next two floors, while a media room, second office, and basement Swedish sauna round out the home's lavish offerings.

Photos courtesy of Evan Joseph Photography.

