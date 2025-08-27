Courteney Cox's hell-ish pet peeve makes fans cringe — watch

Some people are huge fans of A.S.M.R., known as the autonomous sensory meridian response, and examples include the sounds of waves crashing, or rain drops falling. Others such as Courteney Cox aren't a fan of it. The actress took to her social media page to share a video which emphasized her strong dislike of A.S.M.R. She captioned the post as "some call it A.S.M.R…I call it hell." The performer was seen looking distraught as she displayed a plethora of sounds that she hates hearing. Check out the video below.

Some of the references she provided were of her dog eating, people drinking and munching on snacks and someone typing on a keyboard. In between the clips, she was spotted looking annoyed as her eyes widened in the clip from her pet peeve. The last clip in the video comedically featured Courteney aggressively digging through their bag to find her eyelash curler, before she eventually emptied it out of frustration and walked away.

The relatable post got more than 23,900 likes with many commenters joining in on the conversation. One person wrote: "Omg this is spot on!" Another person added: "That's definitely hell!" A.S.M.R. videos have gotten a huge following online as viewers often feel calmer and at ease after hearing someone whispering or listening to repetitive taps.

For others such as Courteney, they can find the noises stress-inducing to their sounds sensitivities and can often become easily overstimulated. Having a strong dislike for noises may be linked to having misophonia which is when certain sounds trigger listeners who experience negative emotions as a consequence. Although Courteney isn't an A.S.M.R. enthusiast, she's a huge fan of playing instruments such as the piano, guitar and drums.

She often posts herself practicing her artistic hobbies. In July she shared a video of herself practicing a new song of Justin Bieber's called "Daisies" on the drums. She captioned the video: "Didn't get all the beats but fun trying to learn it." The Friends actress may be known for her acting roles, however, she's been creatively inclined since she was young.

Growing up, she played instruments at local performances and in school plays, and Courteney loves The Beatles and Fleetwood Mac, who heavily influenced her love for music. During an episode of Friends called "The One at the Beach," she showcased her drumming skills with her character Monica Geller during a party scene. She also showed off her talents on The Ellen DeGeneres Show along with the show's band.

Throughout her career, she's also collaborated with the band The Rembrandts who created the hit song, "I'll Be There for You," for Friends, and Courteney even took the stage with Jon Bon Jovi for a charity event.