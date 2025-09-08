Dua Lipa showcases her incredible figure in fitted gold corset

Singer Dua Lipa stunned the crowd at her Chicago show in a revealing gold corset on her Radical Optimism world tour. The star, who recently celebrated her 30th birthday, later changed into a sparkling gold bodysuit studded with dazzling sequins and beads. The gig was the second concert in a row in Chicago, which kicked off her fall tour of the US, and includes concerts all over the country, including Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco and Seattle. The tour kicked off last year and is set to continue until December 2025, finishing off with three nights in Mexico City.

The Barbie actress paired the gold corset with fishnet stockings and gold knee-high boots. She donned a slew of different outfits for the concert, including a dazzling pink sparkling sheer dress with a daring thigh split, worn with sheer fishnets and suspenders.

© PapCulture / BACKGRID Dua Lipa wowed the crowd in a fitted gold corset

The "Levitating" singer also wore a bejewelled black body suit later in the show, worn with jewel-encrusted, elbow-length leather gloves.

Dua shared her fitness journey with British Vogue in June, saying she feels better than ever as she hits her thirties. "I’ve become better at taking care of myself and working out and dancing. I feel the most confident I’ve ever felt. I feel very empowered and strong in my body," she shared. "I feel good when I’m sharing my energy with people on stage. There’s just so much of that that makes me really proud of my body and the way it holds me."

© PapCulture / BACKGRID Dua Lipa wears a sequined bodysuit, one of many outfits for her Chicago concert

On Instagram she also recently shared a day in her life on tour, which includes two hero morning supplements (electrolytes and colostrum) as well as a private yoga class during which she attempts poses such as sirsasana (a headstand known as the ‘king of all asanas’). Dua also enjoys at-home yoga classes with instructor and Reiki practitioner Francesca Dinardo.

The award-winning singer celebrated her milestone birthday recently with a small, intimate dinner with her fiancé, Callum Turner, following a lavish party where she sported an incredible chainmail dress.

Rumours started swirling that the couple had gotten engaged when Dua was spotted with a ring on her finger last Christmas, and she confirmed the news earlier this year following months of speculation.