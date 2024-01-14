Does Kevin Costner's ex Christine have a new man in her life? All we know after latest sighting

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner may or may not have a new man in her life after their contentious divorce.

The Yellowstone actor, 68, and Christine, 49, finalized their divorce in September, after months of legal back and forth over their premarital agreement, as well as spousal and child support.

In the months since, the Oscar-winning director has already sparked romance rumors with the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Jewel – the Hello Sunshine founder has denied the reports – but now it's Christine's love life turning heads.

Over the weekend, Christine was spotted in photos obtained by The Daily Mail spending time with financier – and her Santa Barbara neighbor – Josh Connor, and not for the first time.

In the snaps, the fashion designer appears to be dropping off Josh at his home, and he is seen taking a suitcase with him as he walks away from the car and into his residence.

The two were also spotted together over the summer during a vacation to Hawai'i in July, where Christine was with her three kids with Kevin, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

© Getty Kevin and Christine were married from 2004 to 2023

Still, the mom-of-three denied she was in a romantic relationship with Josh, 49, when it was called into question during a court proceeding in Santa Barbara for her divorce. At the time, she answered "no" when asked whether he is her boyfriend, and maintained she had slept in a room with another friend, not him, while on vacation.

She did say that Josh covered the costs of the Hawai'i getaway for "everyone," and her attorney John Rydell shared that he had lent Christine $20,000 in the summer during a time she was in a state of distress amid her divorce.

© MEGA Christine is currently living in a pricey rental home in Santa Barbara

The Daily Mail reports that Josh is also divorced, as of January 2023, and that like Christine, he also shares three kids with his former spouse.

Meanwhile, Kevin is rumored to be in the early stages of a romance with singer Jewel, 49. Though neither have addressed their alleged relationship, the romance speculation started in November after they were spotted getting cozy at a tennis fundraiser for her charity, Inspiring Children Foundation, hosted at Virgin Group billionaire Richard Brason's famed private island, Necker Island, in the British Virgin Islands.

© Getty The former couple share three kids

In a November 28 Instagram post about the event, Jewel gave a shout out to both Richard and Kevin for their contributions to the annual event, noting the latter "was kind enough to mentor our kids this year."

Prior to that, brief romance rumors about Kevin and Reese circulated on social media, though The Morning Show actress' reps quickly squashed speculation in a statement to E! News, maintaining it was "completely fabricated," and "not true."

