Everything Liv Tyler has said about her relationship with her father, Steven Tyler

Liv Tyler, 48, didn't find out she was the daughter of rockstar and Aerosmith frontman, Steven Tyler, until she was 11-years-old. Before her mom, Bebe Buell, took Liv to an Aerosmith concert, the Lord of the Rings actress believed her dad was pop rock singer Todd Rundgren. Liv recalled while appearing on Kate Hudson's Sibling Revelry podcast: "I looked at my mom, and I was like, 'Mom?' And she just started crying. My mom just, like, fell. And I was like, 'Is Steven my dad?' And she just burst [into tears]." After finding out her true lineage, Liv and Steven started their relationship as father and daughter. Here's everything the actress has said about her rockstar dad.

Steven is like a "unicorn"

© Corbis via Getty Images Steven once said that Liv was "the biggest reason for me changing the way" he lived

Liv grew up with her extended family in Maine and New York City and called both Steven, 77, and Todd, 77, dad. In 1992, Liv described Todd, who signed her birth certificate, as her "spiritual father." Her unique life is marked by her dads. "Both my fathers are unconventional. They are like unicorns or wizards," Liv told The Guardian in 2017.

She continued: "They are musicians through and through. The way they think is just different. Their eccentricities have made me more practical and more normal, in a way." Of course, Steven is the lead singer of Grammy Award winning band Aerosmith, while Todd has been a member of two different bands, Nazz and Utopia.

© Getty Images Liv told Kate Hudson that she "doesn't speak to" Todd enough

"When I first met my dad ... I didn't know he was my dad and I fell in love with him."

Liv remembers first meeting Steven when she was eight years old. While she didn't yet know he was her biological father, Liv told The Guardian: "When you meet kin, there is an energy and sparkle between your bodies. It must be chemical somehow – DNA and genes. I felt a connection in a very strong way when I met him as a little girl and I didn't know why at first, but I figured it out rather quickly."

© FilmMagic Liv's parents, Bebe and Steven, met in 1974

And Liv conflated that special feeling with love. During a 1997 interview with Interview Magazine, she explained: "Strangely enough, when I first met my dad ... I didn't know he was my dad and I fell in love with him. I put his poster on my wall. I would talk to him on the wall ... My mom has a diary entry or something where I wrote, 'I think Steven is my father.' I had the same feelings for Todd."

"Never in a million years would [I] have thought I'd give birth with my dad and my sister"

Liv is mom to her son Milo William, with her ex-husband Roy Langdon, and two children – son Sailor Gene and daughter Lula Rose – with her partner David Gardner. Since becoming a mom in 2004, Liv has watched Steven become a present grandfather. And, in 2015 when she gave birth to Sailor, Steven was in the room.

© Getty Images According to Liv, Steven is a hands-on grandfather

"Never in a million years would [I] have thought I'd give birth with my dad and my sister, but it was actually really sweet because ... we were laughing a lot," Liv said on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2015.