Liv Tyler surprises fans with rare picture of youngest daughter

Liv Tyler has surprised fans with a rare picture of her six-year-old daughter Lula Rose.

The British actress, who starred in 9-1-1: Lone Star, keeps her children out of the spotlight but took to social media on Thursday to share that the young girl has recently lost her front tooth - and on her first day at school.

"Bye bye front tooth," Liv captioned the snap, which showed Lula grinning widely with her new gap proudly on show.

Fans were quick to share their love and surprise at how much Lula looks like her mom, with celebrity friends including Helena Christensen calling the picture "so precious".

Liv welcomed Lula and her middle son Sailor with ex-partner David Gardner whom she tagged on the post; she is also mom to 17-year-old Milo from her marriage to Royston Langdon.

She previously shared pictures of Sailor in June, showing him "tending to their garden" as he watered the plants.

Fans loved the rare look into life in Liv's household

The young boy also appears to have picked up his mom and dad's rock n roll style, rocking long blonde hair and a fun tie-dye tee.

Liv and David reportedly split in March 2022 although neither have ever publicly commented on the split.

It was alleged that at the time of the split the Lord of The Rings actress, 44, moved back to Los Angeles while Dave remained in London. Since the breakup, the actress has been spotted without her engagement ring.

Dave and Liv split back in March 2021

Dave and Liv began dating in 2014 and a short while later, Liv confirmed that she was pregnant with their first baby.

Sailor was born in February 2015 and counts David Beckham as one of his godparents. They welcomed Lula Rose a year later.