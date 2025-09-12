What happened to Austin Ekeler? Injury updates after Commanders RB suffers Achilles trauma mid-game

During the fourth quarter of the Washington Commanders' game against the Green Bay Packers, running back Austin Ekeler was carted off the field. Fans were confused as they didn't see a collision, typical in the sport that leads to many injuries. The 30-year-old was injured when he attempted to cut across the field on a pass play. Austin fell to the ground, clutching his right calf. The running back attempted to get up and walk, but he immediately fell to the ground again, surrounded by Commanders coaches.

Soon after, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Commanders believe Austin tore his Achilles during the game, although further imaging is still needed to confirm the injury. If an Achilles tear is confirmed, Austin will miss the rest of the 2025 season. In his first two games, he ran 14 times for 43 yards and caught five passes for 38 yards. His absence from future games would shake up the Commanders' offensive line, which isn't very deep.

© Getty Images Austin has scored 73 touchdowns during his career

Who is Austin Ekeler?

Austin grew up in Eaton, Colorado where he played high school football. Despite his impressive high school career, he saw little interest from any Division I college to play college football. While being recruited with no scholarship to Wyoming, Austin decided to attend and play football at Western Colorado University. He had a successful career, leading his team with 1,049 rushing yards.

© Getty Images The quarterback of the Commanders is Jayden Daniels

In 2017, Austin signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent. During his first game of his professional career, Austin had two receptions. Just a few games later, he scored his first career touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2020, Austin signed a four-year $24.5 million contract extension with the Chargers.

His first major injury of his career came during the 2020 season during a game against the Carolina Panthers. Austin injured his hamstring and hyperextended his knee, missing six weeks of play. In 2024, after seven years with the Chargers, Austin signed a two-year contract with the Washington Commanders. While getting injured with a concussion in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Austin finished his season with 367 rushing yards.

© Getty Images Austin started his career with the Los Angeles Chargers

In May 2024, Austin married Melanie Wilking. His wife shares moments from their life to her 700,000 followers on Instagram, including photographs from their wedding. On their anniversary, Melanie wrote to Instagram: "One year ago today, we said 'I do,' and it's been the best year of my life. Cheers to many more years of love and happiness."

© Getty Images Austin and Melanie met online

In 2021, Austin established the Austin Ekeler Foundation, with the mission of "turning setbacks into stepping stones." The foundation renovates gyms of underserved high schools and teams up with local nonprofits to provide necessary resources to schools in need around the Los Angeles area.