Jada Pinkett Smith steps out in support of daughter Willow Smith in totally unexpected look

Willow Smith is hitting brand new career highs, going from musician to fashion icon, not only through her personal style but also on the runway.

The 23-year-old star just unveiled a brand new collection in collaboration with Moncler Genius, in line with some of their other new collabs with artists like A$AP Rocky and NIGO.

While A$AP received his girlfriend Rihanna's support at the Moncler runway show, for Willow, it was none other than her mom Jada Pinkett Smith who joined her in Shanghai for the debut of the brand new collection.

Willow's new line is all about prioritizing comfort with style, sporting oversized puffer silhouettes and pieces, roomy clothes, and the signature Moncler "M" turned upside down to a Willow "W," plus many pockets and transformative zipper detailing.

Jada, 53, joined her daughter in a piece from the collection, a dramatic sleeveless puffer jacket with a hood turned into a floor-length dress, featuring several handy pockets and thick lining.

© Instagram "Here in Shanghai with @willowsmith to celebrate the collection she designed for @moncler's The City of Genius installation," she proudly gushed on social media. "It was an honor to wear one of my favorite designs from her collection. She really showed out with her designs. Her collection is AMAZING." MORE: Willow Smith shows up for brother Jaden Smith in intimate family moment Willow, who made an appearance for the show in a sleek black leather jacket, matching pants, and a white button-down with leather detailing, spoke with Highsnobiety about the new collection and what she hoped to portray through her clothing.

© Instagram "I truly believe that whatever art you choose to create, whether it's music, fashion, filmmaking, etc., should come from a deep place of inspiration and honesty within the artist," she says. One of the pieces from her line even features the lyrics of her song "Alone." "That's what makes it special! If this isn't happening, if it's not authentic to the creator, I truly don't see the point."

© Instagram Willow also spoke about finding inspiration for the collab in nature, a source she also cited played an important role in the making of her last studio album, the acclaimed Empathogen. MORE: Willow Smith shares long-awaited news that gets massive reaction out of fans "I'm incredibly passionate about the outdoors and exploring this magnificent earth, up close and personal when I can, so it was important that these pieces reflected that for Moncler and myself," she added.

© Instagram "This collection is chic and beautiful, with a utilitarian twist to ensure every piece is durable. I imagine these clothes effortlessly transitioning from nighttime camping to high fashion & evening wear." She continued: "Minimalism and utilitarianism. Femininity and masculinity. Black and white. Bringing two juxtaposing ideas together in an elegant way is something that really excites me, and I wanted to explore that in this collection."