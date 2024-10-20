Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jada Pinkett Smith steps out in support of daughter Willow Smith in totally unexpected look
Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" at the TCL Chinese Theater on May 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

The former Red Table Talk hosts made an appearance in Shanghai for a Moncler show

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Willow Smith is hitting brand new career highs, going from musician to fashion icon, not only through her personal style but also on the runway.

The 23-year-old star just unveiled a brand new collection in collaboration with Moncler Genius, in line with some of their other new collabs with artists like A$AP Rocky and NIGO.

While A$AP received his girlfriend Rihanna's support at the Moncler runway show, for Willow, it was none other than her mom Jada Pinkett Smith who joined her in Shanghai for the debut of the brand new collection.

Willow's new line is all about prioritizing comfort with style, sporting oversized puffer silhouettes and pieces, roomy clothes, and the signature Moncler "M" turned upside down to a Willow "W," plus many pockets and transformative zipper detailing.

Jada, 53, joined her daughter in a piece from the collection, a dramatic sleeveless puffer jacket with a hood turned into a floor-length dress, featuring several handy pockets and thick lining.

Willow Smith appears in Shanghai for the debut of her new collection with Moncler Genius, shared on Instagram© Instagram

"Here in Shanghai with @willowsmith to celebrate the collection she designed for @moncler's The City of Genius installation," she proudly gushed on social media. "It was an honor to wear one of my favorite designs from her collection. She really showed out with her designs. Her collection is AMAZING."

Willow, who made an appearance for the show in a sleek black leather jacket, matching pants, and a white button-down with leather detailing, spoke with Highsnobiety about the new collection and what she hoped to portray through her clothing.

Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith appear in Shanghai for the debut of the former's new collection with Moncler Genius, shared on Instagram© Instagram

"I truly believe that whatever art you choose to create, whether it's music, fashion, filmmaking, etc., should come from a deep place of inspiration and honesty within the artist," she says. One of the pieces from her line even features the lyrics of her song "Alone."

"That's what makes it special! If this isn't happening, if it's not authentic to the creator, I truly don't see the point."

Jada Pinkett Smith appears in Shanghai for the debut of Willow Smith's new collection with Moncler Genius, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Willow also spoke about finding inspiration for the collab in nature, a source she also cited played an important role in the making of her last studio album, the acclaimed Empathogen.

"I'm incredibly passionate about the outdoors and exploring this magnificent earth, up close and personal when I can, so it was important that these pieces reflected that for Moncler and myself," she added.

Willow Smith appears in Shanghai for the debut of her new collection with Moncler Genius, shared on Instagram© Instagram

"This collection is chic and beautiful, with a utilitarian twist to ensure every piece is durable. I imagine these clothes effortlessly transitioning from nighttime camping to high fashion & evening wear."

She continued: "Minimalism and utilitarianism. Femininity and masculinity. Black and white. Bringing two juxtaposing ideas together in an elegant way is something that really excites me, and I wanted to explore that in this collection."

Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith appear in Shanghai for the debut of the former's new collection with Moncler Genius, shared on Instagram© Instagram

The "Big Feelings" songstress also explained that her hope with the collab was to create a new "world" with her product. "I spent a lot of time thinking about the message I wanted to convey with these pieces because I wanted to create a world, not just an aesthetic."

"Moncler is such an iconic brand. I really wanted to go all out for them, and they made that possible."

