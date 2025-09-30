What is the Riyadh Comedy Festival and why is it all over social media?

The Riyadh Comedy Festival is making headlines, and it's not necessarily good news. The comedy festival in the capital of Saudi Arabia began on Friday, September 26, and features comedians like Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Pete Davidson, Andrew Schulz, Jo Koy, Bill Burr, and Louis C.K.. While some fans of the comedians are excited to see them performing in this part of the world, many others are disappointed in the decision. Fellow comedians and human rights advocates have been quick with their thoughts on these stars performing in a country not known for its freedom of speech.

What is the Riyadh Comedy Festival?

The two-week comedy festival is located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and features high profile comedians. Attendees can expect traditional stand-up comedy as well as satire, sketch, and improv. The Saudi Arabian government invested in the comedy festival as a way to bolster the crown prince's Vision 2030 – "a plan to overhaul the country's economy and attract foreign investors and tourists" per Human Rights Watch.

A key element of Vision 2030 is to boost the leisure and recreational opportunities in the country and to "enhance the image of the Kingdom internationally." But the Riyadh Comedy Festival is facing major backlash online and in the industry due to Saudi Arabia's very poor human rights record.

© Getty Images Fans flooded Dave's Instagram with comments against his performance in Riyadh

In June, the Saudi government executed writer and journalist Turki al-Jasser for "terrorist crimes." In February 2024, they executed Abdullah al-Shamri, a political analyst for "threatening the stability" of Saudi Arabia. And in 2018, the Saudi-American journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote for The Washington Post, was brutally executed inside a foreign embassy. HELLO! reached out to Human Rights Watch for further insight into Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

Why is the Riyadh Comedy Festival all over social media?

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image Pete Davidson joked about his participation: "I've been getting a little bit of flak just because my dad died [in] 9/11. So they're like, ‘How could you possibly go there?' … I get the [flight] routing, and then I see the number, and I go, 'I'll go.'"

The comedians performing at the comedy festival have remained relatively quiet about their decision. But their peers who are not heading to Saudi Arabia have a lot of opinions. Marc Maron, comedian and host of the WTF podcast said: "I mean, how do you even promote [the festival]. Like, 'From the folks that brought you 9/11, two weeks of laughter in the desert. Don't miss it.'"

© Getty Images Marc said it was easy for him to “take the high road on this one” as he was not invited to perform.

He continued: "I mean, the same guy that's gonna pay them is the same guy that paid that guy to bone-saw Jamal Khashoggi and put him in a *expletive* suitcase." Marc was joined in his distaste for the festival by actor and comedian David Cross. The Arrested Development star wrote an open letter denouncing the festival.

"I am disgusted, and deeply disappointed in this whole gross thing," David wrote to his website. "That people I admire, with unarguable talent, would condone this totalitarian fiefdom for … what, a fourth house? A boat? More sneakers? We can never again take seriously anything these comedians complain about."

© Getty Images David Cross said performing at Riyadh is "truly the definition of 'blood money'"

While many big names are performing in Riyadh, one of the comedy's biggest stars turned it down. During an appearance on Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast, Shane Gillis revealed he was offered a "significant bag" to perform at the comedy festival. He explained: "I took a principled stand. You don't 9/11 your friends."