Orlando Bloom shares rare insight into 'family time' with rarely-seen children Daisy Dove and Flynn

Orlando Bloom is a doting dad to daughter Daisy Dove and son Flynn – but he prefers to keep his children out of the spotlight.

However, while promoting his appearance in the upcoming Peppa Pig wedding special, he couldn't help but gush about his children as he made a rare comment about his family.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 47, shares his three-year-old daughter with his fiancée Katy Perry and his 13-year-old son with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

When asked what family time means to him in an interview with People, he said: "Family time is, for me, a meal together. Sitting down at a table."

He added: "It is going out on a walk or going on an adventure. It's games, it's play. It's connection. It's holding hands and hugging. And telling people you love them a lot."

Orlando and Katy share daughter Daisy Dove

Orlando and Katy prefer to keep Daisy Dove out of the spotlight, but she did make her first public appearance in November at the finale of her mom's Las Vegas residency.

In photos shared on social media, Daisy appeared to be having the time of her life as she perched on her dad's shoulders while bopping along to her mom's biggest hits.

At one point, the audience cam panned to Daisy as she waved to her mom on the stage, and Katy called out: "Daisy! I love you so much! You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here."

The Lord of the Rings star and the Roar singer welcomed their daughter into the world on August 26, 2020, and they announced the news with a photo of them holding her tiny hand and a statement from UNICEF.

© Getty Katy and Orlando welcomed baby daughter Daisy in 2020

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they wrote before going on to explain their work with the organization on providing homes and resources for disadvantaged children across the globe. "We hope your heart can bloom with generosity."

In 2022, Katy opened up to ET Canada about the "crazy" first six weeks of motherhood she experienced. "No one tells you about the first six weeks of having your first child.

"What? This is crazy! You're feeding in the same corner of the same room for six weeks straight thinking, 'Will I ever leave this house? And if I do, will they be OK?'"

© Getty Images Katy and Orlando met in 2016

However, Katy admitted that since having her daughter, she found joy in the little moments, saying: "The most mundane, beautiful things. You get this surge of joy back and it just makes everything come to life."

She added: "For me, I've learned a lot about presence and that was something that I really wanted to give as a mother is just, 'Yeah, there's a zillion WhatsApp chats on fire, but I'm going to put this down and I'm going to color with you right now for 30 minutes because I love you'."

Katy and Orlando met in 2016 at the Golden Globes, however, they split in March 2017 before rekindling their relationship in February 2018.

© Instagram Orlando proposed with a daisy-shaped ring

On Valentine's Day 2019, the Hollywood actor popped the question with a daisy-shaped ring – but they are in no rush to marry.

"It's important to me that we are aligned – I've been married and divorced, and I don't want to do it again," Orlando said during an appearance on the Today Show.

"And we're both fully aware of that," he added. "She's remarkable and so I'm always so impressed with that and I'm encouraged."

