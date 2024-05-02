Nicole Kidman's niece Lucia Hawley looks just like her famous auntie as she steps out on the red carpet

Stepping onto the red carpet with the poise and grace reminiscent of her famous aunt, Nicole Kidman, Lucia Hawley shone brightly at the Australian premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

The 26-year-old niece of Nicole turned heads as she graced the event at Sydney's State Theatre, joining stars such as Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Lucia, the daughter of Nicole's sister Antonia and the late businessman Angus Hawley, dazzled in a sophisticated black gown that featured padded shoulders and a daring side slit, which elegantly showcased her long legs.

She paired the ensemble with sleek black heels, adding a touch of height and glamour. Her look was completed with a selection of gold rings and a high-glamour makeup palette that accentuated her striking features, so reminiscent of Nicole's.

Lucia's ascent in the media landscape gained momentum with her engagement with Chic Talent management and her role as a red carpet reporter for the E! network's Live From E!.

When accepting her role as the new host in February, Lucia – who is the daughter of Nicole's younger sister, Australian journalist and TV host Antonia Kidman – released a statement which acknowledged how her famous family had certainly helped her gain an interest in pursuing a career around celebrities.

"Growing up around the entertainment industry, I have watched many Live From E! red carpets over the years and feel so honored to be able to bring my passion for style, entertainment and celebrities to the role," she said.

But later that month, in an apparent response to recent increased interest in the rise of so-called 'nepotism babies' in Hollywood and the creative industries across the world, the young star further detailed her own feelings on the topic in an interview with Australia's The Sunday Telegraph.

While she admitted: "Having a mum who had been in the industry, through osmosis you gain that perspective and understanding and I think that's been one of the biggest things that has helped in preparing me for this role, just having watched her and how she has carried herself through everything," Lucia also insisted: "I've been working towards this [job]."

Lucia also found herself at the center of engagement rumors last year.

Her appearance at Channel Seven's Upfronts, adorned with a conspicuous ring, fueled speculation. However, Lucia has maintained a low profile regarding her personal life, despite her emerging presence in the television industry.

It wasn't until recently that Lucia openly shared details about her relationship with Henry Poole, her boyfriend of three years.

The couple's journey, from their initial meeting at a mutual friend's birthday party to navigating life's milestones together, underscores their deep connection.

"It makes you really feel like a team," Lucia reflected on their shared experiences, from university graduation to tackling new career challenges amidst the pandemic.

