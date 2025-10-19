Nepo babies who made abrupt career changes, such as Brooklyn Beckham's move away from his parents' path

The life of a nepo baby comes with both perks and challenges. The celebrity or high-powered status of their parents means that they often have access to resources and opportunities that aren't available for the ordinary mortal, but great privilege is not without its drawbacks. The extra boost many nepo babies receive makes them subject to an increased level of scrutiny, and the pressure to secure the fame attained by their parents is not to be sniffed at.
Brooklyn Beckham is the king of the nepo baby career change, frequently finding his calling in new places, while Gywneth Paltrow’s pivot from acting to wellness has generated many bemused headlines over the years. Read on for HELLO!'s roundup of the most abrupt nepo baby career changes…
3/10
Gwyneth Paltrow – actress to a wellness brand
Gwyneth is the daughter of filmmaker Bruce Paltrow, and Emmy-award-winning actress Blythe Danner. Over the years, Gwyneth has become well-known in her own right, following the profession of her mother to star in fan-favourite films like Emma and Shakespeare in Love, the latter of which earned her an Academy Award.
While her acting career went from strength to strength over the years, in 2008 Gwyneth launched Goop, a newsletter which would later be expanded into wellness products which drew criticism for their unscientific approach, including vaginal steaming, coffee enema and jade eggs. Despite this opprobrium, Gwyneth's career pivot has been a success with her company estimated to be worth $250 million.