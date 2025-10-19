Nepo babies who made abrupt career changes, such as Brooklyn Beckham's move away from his parents' path

Jaden found his true passion in music...

Jaden is the son of Fresh Prince actor Will Smith, and actress Jada Pinkett Smith. With parents so established in the acting world, it's perhaps unsurprising that Jaden followed in their footsteps, earning himself a breakout role starring as Will's on-screen son in The Pursuit of Happyness. His part in the film earned him the Breakthrough Performance award at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards. From this point it seemed Jaden's acting career was set, with a starring role opposite martial arts legend Jackie Chan in 2010’s The Karate Kid further evidence he was on course for movie superstardom.

In the same year, Jaden surprised fans when he joined forces with a teenage Justin Bieber to rap on 'Never Say Never' which reached eighth spot in the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2014 he announced music would be his sole focus, telling USA Today: "The kinds of roles I was being offered weren't exactly what I was looking for.”

The switch from acting to music wouldn’t be Jaden's only career pivot. In 2016 he modelled for a Louis Vuitton womenswear campaign, wearing a skirt in an attempt to combat bullying. And in 2018 he designed a denim line with fashion brand G-Star.