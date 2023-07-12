Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial, Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham wedding planner feud to be TV series

Both high-profile legal battles are getting the television treatment by Warner Bros. Discovery

Gwyneth Paltrow is headed back to the screen, but not in the way she or her fans are used to seeing her.

Earlier this year, the actress turned wellness mogul won a highly-publicized legal case after retired optometrist Terry Sanderson sued her for $300,000 following a ski collision between the two in Park City, Utah, back in 2016.

After a seven-day trial, a jury found the star not at fault for the accident, and she was subsequently awarded a symbolic $1.

Though the trial was televised at the time and gripped both Gwyneth fans and haters alike, now it's coming back to television by way of a new show from Optomen, makers of the 2021 two-part miniseries Johnny vs. Amber about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal battle, and 2022's Jamie vs Britney: The Father Daughter Trials, about Britney Spears' conservatorship.

Deadline reports that Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland has commissioned another two-part miniseries on the infamous ski crash trial for Discovery+, which recently merged with HBO into Max.

A docu-series that details the contentious feud between Nicola Peltz Beckham, husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and their wedding planners, who they fired weeks before their April 9, 2022 Palm Beach wedding is also in the works.

© Getty Gwyneth enters the courtroom for her trial on March 30, 2023

Gwyneth and Terry's ski crash occurred February 26, 2016, and the latter first filed for damages in January 2019, with an initial asking of $3.1million.

Though the Oscar-winning actress claimed Terry crashed into her, he claimed the opposite, that the collision was a result of negligence, and that it left him with both physical injuries – including four broken ribs and a permanent traumatic brain injury – as well as emotional distress.

© Getty The Goop founder's reported last words to the retired optometrist were: "I wish you well."

The Goop founder's lawyer, Steve Owens, called the lawsuit "utter B.S." while in court, while Terry's attorneys claimed: "Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control," adding that: "Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."

At the time of the collison, Gwyneth was skiing with both her ski instructor, Eric Christiansen – who in her countersuit she claims did see the accident and believed her to not be at fault – and her son, Moses Martin, 16, who she shares with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

© Getty Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April of 2019

Meanwhile, Nicola and Brooklyn's own legal drama first started eight months after their wedding, which took place at her billionaire father Nelson Peltz' Florida estate. The business mogul and Wendy's chairman filed a lawsuit against wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba for the $159,000 deposit he paid them.

© Getty Claudia and Nelson Peltz in 2006

He claims that the wedding planners recommended the Peltz family to hire different event organizers after working on the wedding for only nine days (they were allegedly hired only six weeks before the wedding.)

Nicole and Arianna in turn responded with a countersuit of their own in February 2023, asking for more than $50,000 in damages.