Cher, 78, and boyfriend AE, 38, can't keep their hands off each other on Victoria’s Secret red carpet

At 78 years old, Cher continues to show the world that love knows no boundaries—or age limits.

The iconic pop diva appeared on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show red carpet hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, 38, and the two couldn't seem to keep their hands off each other.

The couple stunned with their coordinated edgy outfits and palpable affection, proving once again that Cher's star power remains unmatched, even in her golden years.

Cher, ever the fashion maven, opted for an avant-garde look for the evening. She donned a structured black blazer over a fishnet top, offering a daring glimpse of her signature style.

Her metallic pants were a highlight of her outfit, combining various shades of leather patchwork in burgundy, gray, and black, fastened by multiple belts adorned with metal accents.

Her wide-legged trousers were both futuristic and rock-n-roll, echoing Cher’s trailblazing fashion sense that has spanned decades.

The fishnet detail added a bold contrast to the otherwise structured layers, while her cascading blonde waves and smokey pink makeup tied the ensemble together, emphasizing her youthful, yet timeless aura.

AE complemented his superstar girlfriend in a sleek black suit with a crisp white shirt, punctuated by a statement tie that injected a pop of color and personality.

His signature platinum blonde curls and tattooed details offered a modern twist to their red-carpet presence. The couple radiated chemistry, frequently exchanging smiles and affection throughout the night.

The couple’s relationship was first confirmed by Cher herself in November 2022. Among a series of Twitter posts, the “Believe” singer shared a photo of Edwards, captioning it simply with “Alexander.” When fans inquired if he was her “new man,” Cher playfully responded with a kiss-face emoji. In a now-famous reply, she reminded fans, "Love doesn't know math." This philosophy has guided their romance ever since.

Cher has not shied away from discussing her relationship, appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2022 where she spoke candidly about their 40-year age difference. “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she admitted. “But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

Edwards, a music executive and no stranger to fame, was previously in a high-profile relationship with Amber Rose.

The pair split in August 2021 amid allegations of infidelity, and they share a son together. However, Edwards seems to have found a new chapter of love with Cher.

The pair first met at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, and their whirlwind romance has since captivated fans and headlines alike.

They made their first official appearance as a couple at Paris Fashion Week in September 2023, sitting front row at the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show.

This is not the first time Cher has found herself in a relationship with a younger man. She’s famously been linked to the likes of Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and Rob Camilletti in the past. When asked about her dating history with younger men, Cher told People in 2021, “The truth was, if I hadn’t gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date... Older men in my age category, they weren’t having it.”

In October 2023, Cher once again spoke to People about finding love later in life. "What I learned is that it's never too late," she said. "If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time."

In December 2022, rumors began swirling when Edwards gifted Cher a massive diamond ring for Christmas. The star posted a picture of the sparkling gem on Twitter, captioning the image, “THERE R NO WORDS.” The post immediately sparked engagement speculation, though Cher has yet to officially confirm the status of the relationship.

On New Year’s Eve, Cher shared a photo of herself with Edwards, proudly showcasing the ring—though notably, it wasn’t worn on her ring finger, leaving fans to wonder about the couple’s next big step.