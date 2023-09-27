Who are Cher's famous children? Singer's two sons as surprising kidnap plot is revealed

Cher allegedly undertook a series of drastic steps to get her youngest son, Elijah Blue Allman, into rehab as he underwent a difficult time in his life, with court documents obtained by MailOnline claiming she hired four men to kidnap him from a hotel room.

The 77-year-old is a mom to two sons, with the pair having different fathers. Both of the singer's sons have risen to fame, one as a social rights activist and the other as a lead vocalist, guitarist and lyricist. As the dramatic plot comes to the light, HELLO! lifts the lid on who the star's children are.

Chaz Bono

Chaz is the oldest son of Cher, and she welcomed him with her ex-husband, singer and politician Sonny Bono. Chaz was assigned female at birth and initially came out as a lesbian woman in 1995 during an interview with The Advocate. In 2008, Chaz came out as transgender and began transitioning, with a documentary film on the process, Becoming Chaz, released in 2011.

Chaz initially followed in his parents' footsteps, forming a band called Ceremony in 1988, with the group releasing their only album in 1993. Chaz wrote or co-wrote most of the band's songs, and two of his bandmates Steve March-Tormé and Pete McRae became stars in their own right. Steve is a jazz and pop musician while Pete is a rock guitarist.

The 54-year-old has become quite a vocal activist on social issues, writing for The Advocate, appearing at events for the Human Rights Campaign, campaigned against the Defence of Marriage Act, which banned recognition of same-sex marriage, and became the Entertainment Media Director for GLAAD.

Chaz competed on season 13 of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in seventh place. He has also written three books, Family Outing, The End of Innocence: A Memoir and Transition: Becoming Who I Was Always Meant to Be. The star is also a budding actor having appeared in American Horror Story, Where the Bears Are and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Elijah Blue Allman

Elijah is Cher's youngest son, and she shares him with ex-husband Gregg Allman, who was part of The Allman Brothers. Elijah has followed in his and Cher's footsteps by becoming a musician in Deadsy, an industrial metal band.

The star began playing the guitar when he was 13, and was gifted his first one by Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, and his talent quickly shone through, even appearing as a guitarist in his famous mom's music video for If I Could Turn Back Time.

The 47-year-old has had a long battle with drug addiction, saying that he began taking drugs at the age of 11. Even though he claimed to be sober since 2008, pictures obtained by the MailOnline showed him living in the Chateau Marmont Hotel, on September 14, in Los Angeles, and reports that he collapsed on the pavement outside the hotel before being checked into a rehab facility.

His estranged wife, Marieangela King, claims that four men entered their hotel room to remove him, saying that one of the men told her they had been hired by the singer's mother. Marieangela further said she had not been told which facility her husband had been checked into.