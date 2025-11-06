Victoria Beckham's gushing message to Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Victoria Beckham couldn't be more fond of Jackie Apostel, the 29-year-old songwriter girlfriend of her youngest son, Cruz, 20. It seems their bond has grown exponentially since musician Cruz first started dating the former girl band member in June 2024, but judging by VB's latest interaction with her son's new flame, it won't be long before she is well and truly part of the family.

On Tuesday, after David Beckham finally received his knighthood following a 14-year wait, Jackie couldn't help but show her admiration for the former footballer and penned a lengthy tribute to the former number seven on Instagram. The full message read: "There’s nothing quite as beautiful as seeing deserving and truly GOOD people achieve their dreams. What an inspiration to everyone to always keep going and never lose your character, drive but also kindness. No matter how crazy a dream is or how long it could take. I am repeating myself but to me, the most inspiring thing to see is how you both support each others ambitions.

Jackie continued: "You’re dedicated not only to yourselves reaching your maximum potential but also, each other. and you celebrate each win as if it was your own. You master the balance between that and just plain love and family time every day, and there’s nothing more aspirational than that. congratulations on yet another unbelievable and well deserved milestone @davidbeckham , @victoriabeckham and the whole family [orange love heart emoji]."

The touching tribute went down a treat with fashion mogul Victoria who wrote a message of her own to Jackie. "Your beautiful words mean so much x we love u xx." The entrepreneur's words didn't go unnoticed by fans, one of whom dubbed Jackie: "The daughter-in-law we’ve been waiting [for]," in the comments section. Another added: "Someone the family needed... keep being you." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Beautifully said/written Jackie." Jackie's words were written alongside a carousel of photos from the day, including the lavish celebrations the Beckham family participated in, which included a decadent meal with their close friends, the Ramsays, with TV chef Gordon hosting the celebrations at his three Michelin-star restaurant.

The ultimate seal of approval

As well as VB's gushing message, Jackie received the ultimate seal of approval from the Paris Fashion Week regular, which was a bespoke gown from her label. The dress in question was in the former Spice Girl's signature slip-dress style we are used to seeing her 14-year-old daughter Harper don, but with a sophisticated halterneck neckline. The gown was created in an elevated hue of burnt orange that perfectly suited the music professional. Showing her appreciation for her look, Jackie wrote: "And just when I thought nothing could top the last dress @victoriabeckham, thank you for this beauty."

Jackie showed her appreciation for Victoria's bespoke piece

Jackie and Victoria's bond

Jackie and Victoria's bond does seem to have grown noticeably closer of late, as someone who covers the Beckham family regularly, it seems that Victoria is certainly pleased with her son's choice of girlfriend. Their relationship seemed to solidify over the many milestones the Beckham family have celebrated this year including David's 50th birthday bash as well as Victoria's recent Paris Fashion Week show. Jackie has also been incredibly supportive of Cruz's budding music career. The singer and guitarist has recently released two songs, Lick the Toad and Optics.