Lady Gaga's latest mental health update receives outpouring of support

The Born This Way singer has been very open about her mental health issues

Lady Gaga, renowned for her musical talents and advocacy work, has teamed up with Cotton On for an inspiring collaboration dedicated to supporting youth mental health.

The collaboration features a limited-edition collection of fashion and lifestyle items, including caps, T-shirts, tote bags, stationery, and a denim jacket.

These pieces will be available both online and in select stores until October 10, with all net proceeds contributing to the Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga.

The Born This Way Foundation is devoted to enhancing youth mental health resources and fostering a more compassionate and courageous world for young people.

Lady Gaga, who is an advocate for several social causes and an open advocate for mental health awareness, expressed her enthusiasm for this initiative.

© Cotton On Lady Gaga teams up with Cotton On

She stated: “We’re honored to partner with Cotton On Foundation for our first global campaign amplifying our mission to build a kinder, braver world together. We are constantly working to uplift the stories of young people worldwide, and through this partnership, we invite everyone to practice kindness and learn how to better support one another. Our research tells us that kindness is one way we can support each other's mental health.”

The primary objective of this collaboration is to raise approximately five million USD for global mental health initiatives.

Purchasing any item from the collection contributes directly to this noble cause. Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, President and Co-Founder of the Born This Way Foundation, expressed her hopes for the partnership, stating: “We hope this partnership will accelerate the delivery of tangible resources, skills, and grassroots support necessary to build kinder, braver communities that value and improve mental health.”

© Getty Images Lady Gaga is an advocate for mental health issues

Cotton On offers a range of bundles featuring various Born This Way Foundation items, enabling supporters to acquire multiple pieces from the collection.

Moreover, those who prefer to make direct donations to the foundation can do so via the Cotton On website. This collaboration between Lady Gaga and Cotton On exemplifies the power of fashion to promote positive change and mental health awareness.

Lady Gaga has consistently demonstrated her dedication to various communities and social causes. Part of her advocacy involves candidly discussing her own struggles with mental health, making her a relatable figure to many. Her openness about her experiences with sexual assault, mental health issues, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), chronic pain, and more has helped others facing similar challenges feel less alone.

© Instagram Lady Gaga makeup free

In a previous interview with Oprah, Lady Gaga delved into her mental health journey. During the candid conversation, she shared insights into her struggles with fibromyalgia and how mental health medication has played a crucial role in her well-being.

Lady Gaga has previously spoken about her diagnosis of PTSD and fibromyalgia, but in this interview, she provided a deeper understanding of how these two conditions might be connected.

She recounted her traumatic experience of repeated rape at the age of 19, leading to the development of PTSD. At that time, she did not receive professional support or therapy to process the trauma.

© Getty Images Lady Gaga is seen on the set of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' on on March 25, 2023 in New York, New York

Her meteoric rise to stardom further complicated her healing process, as she embarked on a whirlwind of travel and performance. This led to the onset of intense physical pain throughout her body, mirroring the illness she experienced after her traumatic assault.

Lady Gaga emphasized the importance of medication in managing her mental health. She acknowledged the controversy surrounding the topic, as stigma still surrounds the use of medication to treat mental health issues.

Her willingness to openly discuss her reliance on mental health medication underscores the necessity of reducing this stigma.

The Grammy-winning artist asserted: "Medication has helped me tremendously. I take an anti-psychotic. [If I didn't take it] I would spiral very frequently and I would spasm in my sleep."

© Photo: Getty Images Lady Gaga often speaks on mental health isues

Her openness about her mental health medication aims to challenge preconceptions and promote understanding, emphasizing that seeking medical treatment for mental health should be normalized, without shame or judgment.

Lady Gaga expressed her desire to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health medication, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the mental health crisis.

She remarked: "Medicine really helped me. A lot of people are afraid of medicine for their brains to help them. I really want to erase the stigma around this... Mental health is a crisis."