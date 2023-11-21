Derek Jeter amassed a legion of loyal fans during his twenty-year career with the New York Yankees – but no one is as supportive of him as his wife, Hannah Davis Jeter.

The baseball legend, 49, has been with the model since 2012 and they made their union official in 2016. Hannah has been spotted on Derek's arm at several high-profile events – including the Met Gala – but what else do we know about her and their relationship? Keep reading to find out…

© Getty Images Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Jeter met in 2012

Who is Derek Jeter's wife?

Hannah Davis Jeter, 33, is an American model and TV host. She is probably best known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and even landed the coveted cover in 2015.

© NBC Hannah Davis Jeter was on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2015

She has modeled for Victoria's Secret, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Blue Label, and Ralph Lauren – she was also the face of their fragrance, Ralph Rocks. Hannah was the host of Project Runway: Junior for two years between 2015 and 2017.

© Gregg DeGuire Hannah Jeter has also modeled for Victoria's Secret, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi's

How did Derek and Hannah Jeter meet?

Derek and Hannah met in 2012 through mutual friends while dining at the same restaurant in New York City – although she wasn't fully aware of her future husband's incredible success with the Yankees.

"I thought he was a pitcher. I know it sounds strange that I didn't know he was a shortstop," she wrote in a blog post for The Players' Tribune, which was founded by Derek.

© Larry Busacca Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter married in 2016

"I can just imagine all of the New Yorkers reading this right now thinking, 'Oh, come aawwnn.' They probably don't believe me. You probably don't believe me. But it's true."

She continued: "I didn't need much more to go on than this: I had met the nicest guy and I wanted to get to know him on my own terms. Not Google's."

© Kevin Mazur Hannah and Derek Jeter have been married for seven years

Hannah added: "We met at the right time. To me, what matters in a relationship is being at the same place in your lives. And right from the start, I could tell that the timing of Derek's life and mine were aligned."

When did Derek Jeter get married?

Derek confirmed his engagement to Hannah after months of speculation in November 2015. The couple exchanged vows in front of less than 100 people on July 9, 2016, at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California.

© Getty Images Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis Jeter married in front of less than 100 people

For her big day, the bride wore a custom tulle dress by Vera Wang, which featured a plunging back and hand-appliquéd Chantilly lace.

Does Derek Jeter have children?

© Getty Images Derek Jeter has three daughters and one son

Derek and Hannah are proud parents to four children, daughters Bella Raine, six, Story Grey, four, River Rose, one, and son Kaius Green, who was born in May 2023.

Before their first child's birth, Hannah expressed her desire for her children to not be "defined by their dad's name." "They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They're going to have to be some strong little people," she wrote in another blog post for The Player's Tribune.

© Instagram Derek and Hannah Jeter quietly welcomed their first son in May 2023

"We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name — for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs."

The couple kept Hannah's fourth pregnancy a secret until after Kaius' birth. "We've always valued privacy and continue to value that," Derek told People in September.

© Instagram Derek and Hannah Jeter don't share many photos of their children on social media

He added: "We wanted to wait and share the news til we felt the time was right, and that just so happened to be right after he was born. He was actually born on Hannah's birthday, so we were excited to share that news."

Revealing what it's like to now have a son after welcoming three daughters, Derek explained: "It's been different for me because I have a younger sister and then we had three girls. So having a boy is a little different for me. But he's been great so far."

