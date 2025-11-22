Hollywood stars who found happiness away from the US, including Emily in Paris actress's $1.4 million Denmark home

A celebrity might know they’ve 'made it' when they own a mansion in the Hollywood hills, a beachside home in the Hamptons or LA, or a New York brownstone. But for some celebrities, the shine of America wears off, and they crave a different pace of life.
The Clooneys parted ways with the US and took up a European lifestyle, while several A-listers have made the English countryside their home. A surprising number of celebrities chose to put roots down in Switzerland, while one celebrity had to change her home when she married into the royal family.
Read on to find out which celebrities have found happiness and settled abroad…
You may also like
7/12
Johnny Depp – to Somerset, England
In 2014, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor moved to a 12-bedroom mansion in Somerset, UK. The property, which is valued at $16 million, sits on an 850-acre estate complete with its own dairy farm.
According to Johnny, privacy was part of the reason behind the move.
"British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour — without going over the top. I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people — but I'm not the great extrovert that people think," he told Somerset Life.
"In truth, I'm quite a shy person," Johnny continued. "That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that's nice. I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded."