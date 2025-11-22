Hollywood stars who found happiness away from the US, including Emily in Paris actress's $1.4 million Denmark home

Pamela has found peace in her new life

The Baywatch star relocated from the US at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, first moving to France, then back to her native Canada. She lives in a property on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, growing her own food in a vegetable garden as well as making her own rosehip oil, salt scrubs and candles.

"I always pictured that I would live here at the end of my life, for retirement. So that was a surprise," she told HELLO! Canada. "But you know, my kids are grown and my parents are getting older. So I just felt like it was time to come home."

For Pamela, the decision to move to Vancouver Island came at a pivotal moment in her life.

"A few years back, I kind of gave up at some point and needed a change. I thought, 'Well, I guess that's just what people think of me'. I was not in a good space when I moved back to Canada," she told Better Homes & Gardens.

"I don't know what happened over the last few decades, but I feel now so far removed from the image of who I was. I felt very sad and lonely. I didn't feel just misunderstood, I felt like I had really screwed up, that my whole life was a bundle of mistakes. I was hard on myself, and I thought I put my family through a lot and put my kids through so much."