Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son Connor shares rare photo from vacation

The son of the legendary Hollywood exes has built a life for himself in Florida

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise took to social media to share a rare peek into his personal life.

The entrepreneur and fishing expert, 28, posted a photograph of himself on his Instagram Stories, partaking in one of his favorite activities – golf.

In the photo, he can be seen hitting up the green with a powerful drive, surrounded by tall buildings while seemingly on vacation at the Bosque Real Country Club near Mexico City.

© Instagram Connor shared a photo from his trip to Mexico

Connor was dressed appropriately for a warm day on the tee in a light blue T-shirt with a pair of white shorts, matching sneakers, and a baseball cap.

While less active on social media than his sister Bella, 30, he does occasionally show support for his adoptive parents, specifically dad Tom as he tours the world in support of the upcoming Mission Impossible movie.

Connor did once try his hand at acting like his parents, however, boasting minor credits in the 2008 film Seven Pounds and the 2012 film Red Dawn.

© Instagram Connor (R) has built a life for himself in Florida

However, he has since stepped away from the spotlight, although will make the occasional public appearance, and showed up at Milan Fashion Week this February.

Connor lives in Florida, where he launched his own barbecuing business, Connor's Meat Shack, and appears to have some pretty impressive cooking skills. He is also an avid deep sea fisher, having frequently shared footage of his exploits in the water and learning to live off the earth.

His sister, who goes by "Bella Kidman Cruise," is an artist and graphic designer whose work has been displayed in galleries and exhibitions, mostly involved with merchandising.

© Instagram Bella now resides in London with her husband Max where she is an artist

Her work often features takes on the bright and colorful mixed with dark and surrealist themes, with the bio on her website reading: "Bella has been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen.

"Since that point in time she's been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it."

She resides in London with her husband Max Parker while maintaining a more low-key lifestyle, occasionally sharing personal posts on Instagram.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman adopted Bella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise

"You know, she really feels more English," Nicole told Vanity Fair in 2019. "We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady. They both had English accents when they were little."

While there were reports that both Connor and Bella were estranged from their mother due to their involvement in Scientology, the actress has dismissed any rift with her children.

"Motherhood is about the journey," she told The Sun in 2019. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love."

Nicole, also mom to daughters Faith and Sunday with husband Keith Urban, added: "They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."