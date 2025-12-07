Hollywood couples who found love on set – including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 'crazy' romance

Brad and Angelina were Hollywood goals

The since-divorced spouses were the couple of the moment when they met and fell in love on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004 when Brad was still married to Hollywood darling Jennifer Aniston.

Despite the controversy surrounding their eventual partnership, they announced Angelina's pregnancy in January 2006, just three months after Brad and Jennifer's divorce was finalised.

They went on to share a 12-year partnership and six kids, and Angelina recalled the beautiful beginning of it all to Vogue in 2006.

"Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened," she revealed.

"I think a few months in, I realized, 'God, I can't wait to get to work.'… Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair."

Brangelina sadly split in 2016 after an alleged argument on a flight between their family, but when they were loved up, they were the it couple of Hollywood.