Hollywood couples who found love on set – including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's 'crazy' romance

Hollywood has long been a stage for love stories, with many iconic couples finding romance amid the glitz and glamour of it all.
With explosive on-screen chemistry and real-life fairy tales, these couples remind us that love can blossom in the most unexpected places.
From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds falling in love on a superhero set to Brangelina's controversial Mr and Mrs Smith romance, join HELLO! as we explore the Hollywood couples who fell for each other on a film set and went on to a legendary love — proving that sometimes, the magic of the movies spills over into real life.
Blake and Ryan have four children together
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
This perfect pair met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern, the much-disdained film that went on to be the background of their love story. At the time, Ryan was still married to Scarlett Johansson, and Blake was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley.
"About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single, we went on a double date — she was on a date with another guy, and I was on a date with another girl — and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across," he said.
The darlings of 2000s teen TV were a match made in heaven after meeting on the set of the 2011 indie film The Oranges. "We did this movie together. I was seeing someone at the time," Adam explained on the Unqualified podcast.
"So we met kind of through mutual work friends off and on. And then we didn't get together about a year after that movie when I was single."
Although they have kept their love out of the spotlight, we do know they married in 2014 and now have two children together. The couple also starred in 2014's Life Partners together, and Adam joined his wife as a guest star on her show Single Parents in 2020.
"He's my best friend," Leighton told The Hollywood Reporter. "I wanna work with him on everything, and I think he's the best in everything." Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf, eat your heart out!
Brad and Angelina were Hollywood goals
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
The since-divorced spouses were the couple of the moment when they met and fell in love on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004 when Brad was still married to Hollywood darling Jennifer Aniston.
Despite the controversy surrounding their eventual partnership, they announced Angelina's pregnancy in January 2006, just three months after Brad and Jennifer's divorce was finalised.
They went on to share a 12-year partnership and six kids, and Angelina recalled the beautiful beginning of it all to Vogue in 2006.
"Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened," she revealed.
"I think a few months in, I realized, 'God, I can't wait to get to work.'… Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair."
Brangelina sadly split in 2016 after an alleged argument on a flight between their family, but when they were loved up, they were the it couple of Hollywood.
Freddie and Sarah's relationship developed gradually
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar
These wholesome lovebirds met on the set of the 1997 horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer but "didn't really dig each other at first", Freddie told People in 2001. They gradually got to know each other and became close, but one muddled dinner in 2000 started it all.
"We were friends for a very long time," Sarah told People. "We'd had many dinners before. And we were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn't make it out and we decided to still go."
"We were just two people at dinner catching up," she continued. "We had a long car ride and a long dinner, and things just happened." The duo also starred in the Scooby Doo franchise together as Fred and Daphne and are now proud parents to Charlotte and Rocky.
Javier and Penélope passionately fell in love
Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz
The Spanish stars met on the set of the 1992 film Jamón Jamón, but nothing came of their time together except for professional admiration for each other. It wasn't until they reconnected on the set of Vicky Christina Barcelona in 2007 that sparks flew.
"There was obvious chemistry between us," Javier told GQ UK in 2017. "I mean, it's all there on film; it's like a document of our passion. One day, we're going to have to show the kids– imagine! 'Mummy, Daddy, what did you do in the movies together?'- 'Well, my children, you should celebrate this movie as you're here because of it!'"
Surprisingly, the pair were hesitant to make a move towards each other, Javier recalled. "Neither of us would make the first move. I don't know if we were shy or trying to be too professional."
"Anyway, it got to the very last day of filming, and nothing had happened. So I thought, 'We better get drunk!' Luckily, a friend of ours threw a wrap party, and, well, the rest is history. Thank god!" The gorgeous couple married in 2010 and share kids, Leonardo and Luna.
Kelly and Mark are now a daytime talk show duo
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Everyone's favorite TV duo met on the set of the soap All My Children, in which Kelly starred from 1990 to 2002. When Mark auditioned for the role of her love interest, they both felt a spark: "I thought she was adorable, hot and sexy and all that stuff," he told HuffPost Live. "But I was very focused — I didn't really think I had a chance with her, so I wasn't really focused on that."
Their time together on the iconic soap was just the beginning for the spouses; Kelly guest starred as Mark's love interest in the Netflix show Riverdale, and the pair now co-host Live with Kelly and Mark, a hit daytime talk show.
Jennifer and Ben are no longer together
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Another 2000s power couple who fell in love on set was none other than Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The couple met while filming the 2002 film Gigli, which was universally panned but brought Bennifer closer than ever.
J-Lo was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd, but meeting Ben changed everything. "I really felt like when I met Ben, 'Okay, this is it'," she told People in 2016.
The duo began dating swiftly after meeting and were engaged before their film was released.
After also starring in the 2004 film Jersey Girl together, the pair called off their engagement, but as we all know, they rekindled their romance in early 2021, married in July 2022, and sadly divorced in August 2024.
Eva and Ryan are a very private pair
Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling
This notoriously private pair met in 2011 on The Place Beyond the Pines set, where they played a troubled couple; their chemistry sizzled on screen, and they began dating publicly in September of that year.
They also combined forces for the 2014 film Lost River, directed by Ryan and starring Eva as a struggling single mother of two boys. Eva and Ryan have since gone on to have two daughters: Esmerelda and Amada.
They never fail to shout each other out, whether it be via social media or in an awards acceptance speech; they are truly Hollywood couple goals!
Goldie and Kurt represent true Hollywood romance
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
This iconic duo have been in love for over 40 years, and we can't imagine one without the other. Goldie and Kurt met on the set of the Disney film The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1968, but sparks didn't fly until much later.
"I was 21, and he was 16, and I thought he was adorable, but he was much too young," Goldie said on Desert Island Discs. "And then years later, we met up again, and I liked him, and I remembered that I liked him very much when I first met him. But we both said we would never go out with another actor, so it just shows you never can tell."
They reconnected on the set of Swing Shift in 1983 and immediately gravitated towards each other. "He was so good-looking, but he had no pretence about him. I could tell right away he wasn't a womaniser," Goldie told People.
Kurt became the loving stepfather of Oliver and Kate, Goldie's two kids, and the couple went on to have Wyatt in 1986. Since falling in love, they've starred in the 1987 film Overboard and The Christmas Chronicles in 2020.
Rita and Tom met in 1981
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks
Another mainstay Hollywood couple are Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who met on the ABC show Bosom Buddies set in 1981. "One of the things, when we met, was that we just got along instantly," Rita told Kelly Clarkson in 2020. "First of all, I love a good storyteller, so anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that…He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller."
Tom was still married to his first wife then, so the pair did not meet again until they acted opposite each other in 1985's Volunteers. "Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that," Tom told GQ. "I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn't be denied." They married in 1988 and welcomed sons Chet and Truman.