Lara Spencer's racy swimsuit highlights incredible physique in head-turning beach photo

Lara Spencer stepped into the New Year in style when she shared a stunning beach photo modeling striking swimwear.

The GMA host, 54, looked incredible in a cut-out black swimsuit which highlighted her sporty physique.

In the image on Instagram, Lara was walking one of her dogs on the beach and appeared barefoot and sporting a huge smile.

WATCH: Lara Spencer takes the plunge in stunt with daughter

Her long legs were on display and Lara oozed confidence. "Feeling good, Louis," she captioned the post and fans inundated her with kind comments.

"Happy New Year Lara. You look absolutely beautiful," wrote one, while a second said: "You are looking beautiful, Lara."

As a former athlete, Lara enjoys keeping in shape and opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive chat about how she maintains body confidence.

"I have always been an athlete and I think the best way to get a workout is to do a sport," she revealed. This means that she doesn't hit the gym for grueling sessions. Instead, she keeps active by doing things she loves.

Lara with her husband Richard McVey

"The sport for me right now is tennis," Lara added. "I love it. Tennis, yoga and stretching really works for me."

Like many, the festive season does carry the consumption of a few extra calories, but she doesn't let that bother her.

"Here and there, if I've been naughty, I'll jump on the elliptical but I really don't go crazy," the HGTV personality revealed. "Life is too short. I make sure that I eat right and I love playing tennis as you can be with friends and be outside. Just do what makes you happy."

Lara keeps in shape by playing tennis

She also walks her dogs twice a day and says being outside helps to keep her mind clear. Lara was lucky enough to be surrounded by her family during the holidays and this included her husband, Rich McVey, and her children, Katharine and Duff.

Lara and her husband became empty-nesters this year with her daughter leaving home for Vanderbilt University in Tennessee and her son already studying at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

© Instagram Lara with her son Duff

Lara shares the now-grown kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who previously contributed to CNN and is now a real estate broker.

They were married for 15 years until 2015. Nonetheless the anchor found love again and remarried in 2018 to Rick, who is an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings.

© Instagram Lara and her lookalike daughter

The ABC mainstay is also an adoring dog mom to several pups and has long been an advocate for various pet adoption services, particularly the North Shore Animal League.

Over Thanksgiving, she revealed she'd adopted another pooch too and delighted in sharing photos of her family addition.

