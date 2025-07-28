GMA's Lara Spencer stuns with pool party photos in ab-baring crop top

Lara Spencer certainly knows how to turn a look, with the Good Morning America anchor putting her fashion sense forward at a friend's party most recently.

The TV host, 56, took to her social media page over the weekend to share some outtakes from her friend's "Palm Springs in 1970" themed pool party, which she attended with her husband Richard McVey.

"Jenna turns 50 and transports us to Palm Springs circa 1970 to celebrate. We love a theme!!!!" she wrote alongside several snaps from the party, showing off many of the guests' "flower power" themed looks, including flamingo pajamas and feathered hot pink mini dresses.

© Instagram Lara shared outtakes from her friend's pool party for her 50th birthday

Lara kept things chic yet perfectly groovy with her matching two-piece set, consisting of a black crop top with a white polka dot print and spaghetti straps, paired with matching wide-legged pants and strappy heels.

She topped off her outfit with gold accent jewelry, her hair down, and a white blazer for cool nights that match Richard's own blazer-jeans-button down combo.

Fans inundated her comments section with responses like: "How fun!!! Y'all look great," and: "You're looking good!!!!" as well as: "Beautiful couple. Love your outfit," plus one even asked: "LOVE your polka dot 2-piece!!! Please share where you bought it!"

© Instagram The GMA anchor stunned in a polka-dotted crop top with matching wide-legged pants

The outfit also showed off the GMA anchor's very toned physique, the product of years of focus on fitness, which have continued into her 50s especially in the form of swimming and tennis, and is not shy about showing off the results of her hard work occasionally on social media.

She previously spoke with HELLO! on the subject, explaining why her love for sports outweighs the gym, saying: "I have always been an athlete and I think the best way to get a workout is to do a sport."

"The sport for me right now is tennis," the mom-of-two (she shares son Duff and daughter Katharine with her first husband) added. "I love it. Tennis, yoga and stretching really works for me."

© Instagram The TV host has always prioritized her fitness, most notably through her love of sport

While a balanced diet is high on her list of wants as well, she admits that it doesn't always work out that way with her demanding schedule, which she's learned to accept and adapt to. "Here and there, if I've been naughty, I'll jump on the elliptical but I really don't go crazy."

"Life is too short. I make sure that I eat right and I love playing tennis as you can be with friends and be outside. Just do what makes you happy."

© Instagram "Life is too short. I make sure that I eat right and I love playing tennis as you can be with friends and be outside."

The former HGTV star also cited walking her dogs as a great form of exercise, although most notably when her two kids were still living at home during the pandemic-induced lockdowns. Duff graduated from Southern Methodist University in the spring, while Katharine is currently a student at Vanderbilt University.

"The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she told us. "One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."