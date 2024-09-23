Lara Spencer's displays unbelievably toned physique and diving skills during swimsuit-clad getaway

Lara Spencer is making the most of being an empty-nester and enjoyed another getaway over the weekend with her husband Rick McVey.

The Good Morning America host, 55, and HGTV alum posted snapshots from their break on Instagram and it looks like they had a lot of fun.

Alongside several photos of the couple and their friends taking it in turns to dive into a lake, and then enjoying an expensive bottle of wine, she wrote: "Lake Olympics in the mountains of North Carolina followed by college football by candlelight. One loss (so close for the Vsndy Dores-heartbreaker), one *epic win for the SMUmustangs, and a perfect day for all. #grateful."

Fans couldn't wait to comment not the photos, with one making a particularly big impact.

The image of Lara diving backwards into the water stood out as her impressive diving skills and fit physique were put on display.

Lara has made no secret of her passion for sport and regularly documents her tennis games, crediting staying active for looking and feeling her best.

"I have always been an athlete and I think the best way to get a workout is to do a sport," she revealed to HELLO!.

"The sport for me right now is tennis," Lara added. "I love it. Tennis, yoga and stretching really works for me."

Lara loves to play tennis to keep in shape

Years ahead of her career in TV, Lara was forging a career as a professional swimmer and diver.

She attended Pennsylvania State University on an athletic scholarship for springboard and platform diving and was nationally ranked as a competitive diver.

Lara has a little more time on her hands with both her children, Katharine and Duff, having gone to college.

© Instagram Lara poses for a photo in the pool with her children Duff and Katharine

Her daughter has just finished her first year at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee where she's also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Meanwhile, Duff, 22, studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas,Texas.

While she's incredibly proud of her children, it was tough dropping Katharine back off at college.

Lara and her husband Rick

I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat," she said at the time. "I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."

Lara shares the now-grown kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who previously contributed to CNN and is now a real estate broker.

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara with Kat and Duff

They were married for 15 years until 2015. Nonetheless the anchor found love again and remarried in 2018 to Rick, who is an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings.