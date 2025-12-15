Lori Loughlin looks stunning in first public appearance since Mossimo Giannulli split

Lori Loughlin made a radiant return to the spotlight as she stepped out for the Hallmark Christmas Experience event over the weekend, marking her first public appearance since her split from husband Mossimo Giannulli.

The Full House star looked relaxed and confident as she joined fellow Hallmark favorites on stage during the festive event.

© Instagram Lori Loughlin at The Hallmark Christmas Experience event

Seated front and center, Lori flashed a wide smile and appeared in high spirits as she laughed along with the panel, microphone in hand. As the crowd got excited by her appearance, Lori appeared emotional as she said: "Thanks."

Hallmark announced in December that they would reprise her role as Abigail on When Calls The Heart. "It feels amazing [to return] and my girl [Erin Krakow] here has been championing this for a long time,” she told the crowd. "When did I find out, maybe like a month ago, two months ago, and I just want to thank everyone at Hallmark for being so loving and so welcoming … and this just feels incredible."



For the occasion, the 61-year-old actress opted for a chic, winter-white ensemble, wearing a tailored pinstripe suit layered over a classic white turtleneck.

The polished look struck the perfect balance between elegance and seasonal charm, underscoring her signature timeless style. Her softly styled brunette hair framed her face, while minimal makeup allowed her natural glow to shine through.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Lori and John Stamos on Full House

Sharing the stage with fellow Hallmark stars, Lori appeared completely at ease, engaging warmly with both her co-stars and the audience. At one point, she leaned forward laughing, a candid moment that highlighted her upbeat mood and ease in front of the crowd.

The Full House alum split from her husband of almost 28 years in October. The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, have two daughters together, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli.

"They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," said Lori’s representative Elizabeth Much. The Full House alum and her estranged husband listed their 11,800-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills for $16.5 million in February 2025. The couple purchased the home in August 2020 for $9.5 million, after the infamous college admissions scandal involving their daughters in 2019.

The criminal complaint against them accused the couple of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely assign their daughters Olivia and Isabella to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

© Michael Bezjian Lori and Massimo in 2011

Lori was convicted for her part in the college admissions scandal, and admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Both originally pleaded not guilty before eventually deciding to take a plea deal.

Neither Lori or Mossimo have spoken out publicly against the allegations, but it has been widely reported that their children were barely speaking to them in the wake of the case.

Lori was sentenced by a judge in August to two months in prison, and given a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Her husband, meanwhile, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

© MediaNews Group via Getty Images Lori and Mossimo after a brief hearing on August 27, 2019

On her release from prison, the head of communications of the charity Lori did her community service with, Brad Bessey, said: "Lori Loughlin completed her community service in early February. We are grateful that she's a compassionate person who continues to volunteer with Project Angel Food."

Around 50 people were charged in the scandal, among them Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman. At the time Felicity pled guilty, saying: "I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologise to them and, especially, I want to apologise to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly."

She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, served 11 days in prison in October 2019, and performed 250 hours of community service. Felicity later described the event in an interview saying she felt she had to "give her daughter a chance at a future".