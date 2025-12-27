Inside Victoria Beckham's 'loving' Christmas away from Brooklyn

Much has been made of the fact that Victoria and David Beckham are estranged from their oldest son, Brookyln and his wife, Nicola, but the family didn't let the distance dampen their festive spirit.

Boxing Day saw Victoria share a series of Instagram Stories from the special day, including clips of herself dancing with her family, while David swung Harper around their palatial Cotswolds home. See the cute clip below...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham dance to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s Guilty on Christmas Day

While we love to see the Beckham family Christmas through Victoria's eyes, the fashion designer's sister, Louise Adams, gave an insight into the special day – and exactly what her older sister is like as a host.

Louise took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her sibling hugging, with Louise thanking her sister for the special day, writing: "Thank you for everything."

She also shared a photo of herself with her sister, mother and father, and two daughters, commenting: "Family Christmas. Such a loving day."

Brooklyn's stateside Christmas

While the UK-based Beckhams lived it up in the Cotswolds, Brooklyn and Nicola had an equally festive time in the US, marking the festive season with a message of goodwill.

The loved-up couple shared a carousel of festive photos on Instagram, showing them smiling in matching red Christmas pyjamas, posing in front of a decorated tree. Alongside the images, they wrote: "We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year filled with so much love, peace and happiness."

This year marks the first Christmas that the Beckhams have spent without their eldest son, which is sure to have caused upset – especially after their youngest son, Cruz, took to Instagram on Sunday, 21 December to explain the intricacies of the much publicised feud, explaining his parents had not unfollowed Brooklyn, but rather the first born of the brood had blocked his whole family.

Cruz is the first of the family to address the issues among them, with Victoria glossing over any unhappiness in her Netflix documentary, rather focusing on her business and fashion shows rather than family dynamics.

As well as missing the family Christmas, Brooklyn also missed the wedding of close family friend, Holly Ramsay, which took place on December 27th in Bath, and was attended by his parents and siblings Harper, Cruz and Romeo.

Holly and Brooklyn have been friends since childhood with Holly one of the guests at Brooklyn and Nicola's 2022 wedding, and while he missed Holly and Adam Peaty's big day, we suspect Brooklyn and Nicola will have made contact privately to mark Holly's special day.