David Schwimmer returns to social media to show support for ex-wife Zoë with rare message

David Schwimmer and artist Zoë Buckman may not have been able to make their marriage work, but they've settled comfortably into their roles as co-parents and friends.

The Friends star, 56, made a rare Instagram post showing his support for his ex-wife, 37, and her latest art exhibition, and it's clear to see that the love between them is still real.

Alongside stills of some of the art on display, he wrote: "Come check out this INCREDIBLE new exhibition of work by @zoebuckman. Solo show opens TONIGHT!! Yasssss Zo!!"

David and British artist and photographer Zoë met in 2007 and soon started dating. They tied the knot in June, 2010 and welcomed their daughter, Cleo, 12, in 2011.

In April 2017, after nearly seven years together, they announced that they were separating, telling Us Weekly in a statement at the time: "It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family." Their divorce was finalized later that year.

VIDEO: David Schwimmer's daughter dances with mom Zoë in sweet video

The pair have kept their daughter largely out of the spotlight, with their lone public appearance with her being at 12th Annual John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit in Los Angeles in 2015. Cleo occasionally will make appearances on her mother's social media, usually around special days like birthdays.

Back in March, Zoë took to social media in support of her ex when he was announced as one of the contestants on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

© Getty Images David and Zoë share daughter Cleo, now 12

He revealed the heartbreaking circumstances behind his involvement in the show, explaining that his grandmother, and Zoë's mother both died from cancer – and his sister was also treated for the disease.

David said: "I lost a grandmother to cancer, my daughter lost a grandmother to cancer, and my sister is a cancer survivor, so it's important to me. I am just grateful I can help in any small way raise more awareness."

© Getty Images They were married for nearly seven years before calling it quits in 2017

David's passion paid off, as he was crowned Star Baker in his episode of the show, beating former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and comedians Tom Davis and Rose Matafeo. Ross Geller's special tofu pie, showstopper meringue sculpture, and successful attempt at following the Macaron-focused technical challenge led to his victory.

The exes were last spotted together back in 2020, when they joined one of the many Black Lives Matter protests after the death of George Floyd, and both took to social media with statements showing support for the movement.

© Instagram Cleo will occasionally make appearances on social media alongside her mom

