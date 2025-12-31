Eva Mendes opened the doors of her new luxury Hampstead home as she completed her relocation to London with her husband and fellow actor Ryan Gosling and their two daughters.

The 51-year-old Hitch star and her 45-year-old husband left the United States for the streets of London and landed in the northern borough of Camden, where they offered fans a glimpse of their new house.

Posting a video to her Instagram account, the mother of two girls, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada Lee, nine, wandered around the grounds of the property, showing off the chic gravelled drive and manicured hedges of her neighbourhood.

As the lens zoomed out, followers were shown a clear view of the traditional red-brick mega-mansions that lined the rest of the street, as well as the brown wood fences that enclosed Eva's driveway.

Eva Mendes debuts first look at Hampstead mansion she shares with Ryan Gosling's red-brick exterior - watch

In the clip, the actress was filmed as she strutted around outside wearing a stunning eggshell blue two-piece that featured a long-sleeved top and midi-skirt with intricate pleating details and asymmetrical hemlines.

The mother-of-two let her light brunette hair hang down in loose waves around her shoulders and finished off her elegant look with some brown suede heeled boots, a fluffy brown cross-body bag with a chain strap and a large metallic bangle in silver.

She captioned her video, which also showed her two massive dogs running around outside, with a note that read: "When you’re testing how your fit walks, but the important things in life remind you how silly it all is. Lucho & Magic, por vida," and added some royal blue love heart emojis.

© Instagram Eva strutted around her new drive way in a blue two-piece

In another clip, the actress also revealed her new front door when she posted an outfit video in front of a sleek navy entryway that featured a brass door handle and a white paved step. The rest of the porch was decorated in red brick and red tiles, and also had a black plant box with green foliage inside it.

For this reel, Eva was discussing her jacket choices and speaking to someone off-camera about what her outer layer was called. Her dogs, Lucho and Magic, were also in the footage, running out of the door as the star exited.

She captioned this post, saying, "Baby, it’s cold outside. The shacket or my man’s jacket?"

© Instagram She also offered fans a glimpse at her new front door

Why have Eva and Ryan moved to London?

The famous couple are currently in England while Barbie star, Ryan, is filming the upcoming Star Wars movie Starfighter. Eva and Ryan have reportedly enrolled their girls in a local school and have been spotted out and about during pick-up times, interacting with other families in the neighbourhood.

According to the DailyMail, a Hampstead local told them, "Yes, he's [Ryan] here and so delightful chatting to everyone at the school gate – such a lovely man.

"And everyone can't stop talking about how good-looking he is, the mums are practically drooling over him."

© Getty Images Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling share two daughters together

Not the first time the pair have planted some temporary roots in the British city, last year the family stayed in Notting Hill while Ryan was on the set of his new film Project Hail Mary.

However, they briefly returned to their home in Santa Barbara, California, before deciding to move back to London and set up camp in Hampstead this year.

Who else lives in Hampstead?

The luxurious Hampstead aesthetic is coveted by many celebrities for it's low-key, yet, historic feel. Ryan and Eva are joining the likes of Harry Styles and Helena Bonham Carter by moving to the northern area in London.

Also boasting postcodes in the area, Ricky Gervais owns a mansion on the edge of Hampstead Heath which he lives in with his partner Jane Fallon.

Oscar-winner Judi Dench is a resident of the borough, as is Emma Thompson and her partner Greg Wise who live in West Hampstead, alongside singer Dua Lipa.