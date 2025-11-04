A$AP Rocky says how he's really feeling in first outing with Rihanna after welcoming baby no. 3: 'Can't even explain'

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna just made their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their third child. The musical couple attended the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, November 3. The 37-year-old rapper was honored at the event with the Fashion Icon Award, which his girlfriend won in 2014. A$AP and Rihanna stepped out just two months after welcoming their daughter, Rocki Irish. They are also parents to two sons – RZA, three, and Riot, two.

The chief content officer for Condé Nast, Anna Wintour, announced A$AP's award, saying: "He's joining us here tonight two months after the birth of his third child named Rocki. Seeing A$AP Rocky, the devoted father, makes it clear how much family means to him and now we are all welcoming him into ours."

A$AP Rocky wins the CFDA Style Icon Award

After being handed the Fashion Icon Award, A$AP said: "I can't even explain how I feel right now. I feel good, and I think that's an understatement." He celebrated with a bottle of champagne and said the award meant even more because his "partner is an icon herself." The rapper wore a Chanel suit over a yellow V-neck sweater with black and white shoes.

© Getty Images The couple is very stylish

Rihanna wore an Alaïa outfit, with a black trench-coat and white pants with tapered legs. She fashioned her hair into a dramatic side part. The couple smiled and laughed as they posed on the red carpet, walking hand-in-hand. And while A$AP called Rihanna his partner at the event, last week the "Fashion Killa" singer seemingly confirmed they took their relationship to the next level.

© @badgalriri Rihanna announced her daughter's birth to Instagram with the caption "Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025"

During a conversation with Perfect Magazine, A$AP said: "Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy." The rapper continued: "That's what honestly does get me going – being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan."

© Getty Images The couple takes their children everywhere

And a month before, A$AP gave a wink to Elle when he told them: "How you know I’m not already a husband?" before adding: "I'm still not gonna confirm it." Neither A$AP or Rihanna have officially confirmed their marriage, but they are a committed couple. They have been together since 2020 after being friends for nearly a decade.

The couple are committed parents to their three children. They welcomed their oldest son RZA in May 2022. A little over a year later, the couple welcomed their second child, Riot Rose. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, A$AP bragged about his daughter to People, saying: "Rocki is cuter than ever. You know, she's my baby twin, so it's amazing."

© Instagram RZA is named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan

He continued: "I'm happy to be a girl dad at this point." A$AP said that his sons "might get a little jealous from time to time." The rapper went on: "It's a lot of love to go around, but it's going to probably take some getting used to. Shout out to my boys and my baby girl, man. Daddy love y'all."