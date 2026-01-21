Meghan Trainor reveals why surrogacy was the 'safest' choice for newborn daughter Mikey

Meghan Trainor got candid about her decision to welcome her third child via surrogate, after carrying her older sons, Riley and Barry, herself. The "All About That Bass" singer shared that after consulting with a team of professionals, she decided that surrogacy was the best way to expand her family with her husband, Daryl Sabara.

"It wasn't our first choice, but we had endless conversations with our doctors on this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family," Meghan told People. "We are forever grateful for that option."

"I want people to know that surrogacy is just another beautiful way to build a family," she continued. "It's not something to whisper about or judge. It's rooted in trust, science, love, and teamwork."

© Instagram Meghan opened up about her surrogacy journey with baby Mikey

"Every family's journey looks different, and all of them are extremely valid." She went on to praise her surrogate, with whom she had "an incredible" experience.

"Our surrogate is one of the most selfless, strong and loving people I've ever met. We felt so connected throughout the entire journey, and I'll always be grateful for the care and love she showed our daughter," Meghan said. "She gave us the greatest gift of our lives. She graciously answered our many check-in texts to make sure she was doing okay."

Meghan and Daryl welcomed their baby girl on January 18, and shocked her fans by announcing her birth two days later on social media. "Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate," she began in the caption.

© Instagram She carried her sons Riley and Barry but chose surrogacy for Mikey

"We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family."

Learn more about Meghan's motherhood journey below...

"We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all," she concluded.

Meghan's friends flocked to the comment section to share the love, with Khloé Kardashian, who welcomed her second child via surrogacy, writing: "Congratulations beautiful family!" Actress Lucy Hale added: "Congrats guys," while Marvel star Jeremy Renner said: "Such magic, so much beauty!! Congratulations to you and your growing family."

© Instagram The couple decided on surrogacy for Meghan and the baby's safety

Jimmy Fallon chimed in: "Congratulations!!!! So happy for you, she has the best mom!" and Today star Jenna Bush Hager posted several heart emojis. Meghan has never shied away from discussing the taboo topics surrounding motherhood, like the PTSD she suffered after the birth of her eldest, Riley.

Riley was taken to the NICU after his birth

He was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit due to breathing issues after he was born, leaving Meghan distraught even after they took him home just days later.

"I couldn't go to sleep at night. I would be in tears and tell Daryl, 'I'm still on that table, dude. I'm trapped there. I can't remind myself I'm in bed and I'm safe at home,'' she told People. "I had to learn how traumatic it was."