Meghan Trainor, Daryl Sabara welcome their second baby and he has an adorable name

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara, have joyfully welcomed their second baby boy into their growing family.

The 29-year-old confirmed the happy news via an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an adorable collection of photos of the newborn, affectionately named Barry Bruce Trainor.

The photos captured heartwarming family moments, including tender instances of family members holding the infant and Trainor herself in her hospital room just prior to giving birth.

"On July 1st (our 7-year anniversary of our first date), we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," the All About That Bass singer captioned her post, adding details about the newborn's weight at birth and the positive birth experience they had.

Barry, described as a "big boy" at 8lbs 7oz, was delivered via a "successful" C-section. Meghan expressed gratitude towards the medical team who facilitated their birthing process, writing: "Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us."

Celebratory comments flooded in, with actress Chrissy Metz sharing a heartfelt congratulatory message. This Is Us star Mandy Moore also joined in, welcoming little Barry and praising Meghan for her strength.

Baby Barry is the younger brother to the couple's two-year-old son Riley. Daryl recently revealed to that Riley was eager to assume his new role as a big brother, often expressing his excitement by pointing to Meghan's stomach and sweetly kissing her belly.

While discussing Meghan's pregnancy experience, Daryl praised her strength, saying, "She is a trooper” to People.

Meghan, who had previously experienced gestational diabetes during her first pregnancy, was reported to be in good health this time around.

In a previous conversation with the outlet, Meghan expressed her excitement about expanding their family, saying: "I look at my husband and go, 'We are so lucky,'" She added: "Each kid's going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be badass — so I need four, at least!"

In conjunction with the release of her parenting book, Dear Future Mama, the singer previously appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to make an exciting baby reveal.

She and her husband of five years broke the news of their first child's sex back in 2020 on the same show, eventually welcoming son Riley (now two), and they went back to repeat the meaningful process once again.