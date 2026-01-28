Sydney Sweeney wows fans in lacy lingerie amid bold new move

Sydney Sweeney stunned fans on Tuesday when she announced the launch of her new lingerie brand, Syrn, with a series of sultry snaps that saw her modeling the upcoming pieces. The 28-year-old shared insight into the first four pieces from the collection, named Seductress, Romantic, Playful and Comfy, with photos of her on different sets wearing the lacy lingerie.

"The secret is finally out…say hello to @syrn," she wrote in the caption. "This is lingerie you wear for YOU, no explanation, no apology…there's so much more I can't wait to show you. Xoxo, Syd."

In the first shot, Sydney stood in the aisle of a theater in a white lacy bra paired with garters, thigh-high stockings and white gloves. In the next photo, she was in a rose garden collecting flowers for her basket, clad in a high-necked lingerie top with matching socks and garters.

In another picture, the Euphoria actress sported a cropped red tee with the words "Marry Me Fly Free" printed on the chest. Under the crop, she wore a white bra, and paired it with red athletic shorts and white briefs.

The final shot saw Sydney in a simple white tank top and matching underwear, wearing a natural makeup look. In a press release, the blonde beauty opened up about what inspired her to create the lingerie brand.

"I was in the sixth grade with DDs. I hated the bra I had to wear. When I bought my first cute bra that actually fit, I wore it to pieces. Designing for different bodies is a huge part of Syrn," she shared.

© Getty Images The actress launched her lingerie brand, Syrn

"I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are. I love working on cars, I go waterskiing, I'll dress up for the red carpet, then go home to snuggle my dogs. I'm not one thing, no woman is."

See more of Sydney's past looks below...

"Lingerie is such a fun way to express yourself," she continued. "You get to feel feminine, and you get to feel powerful. You get to keep it all for yourself, if you want." She further explained this idea to Elle, revealing that she wanted women to feel free while wearing Syrn. "I wanted to create a world and a feeling," Sydney said.

"I wanted to build a lingerie brand that feels like it understands women instead of talking at them. Syrn is about confidence without pressure, feeling sexy, powerful, soft, playful, or all of the above, depending on the day. As the sole founder, my vision was to create something that lives in real life and doesn't hold anyone back."

© @sydneysweeney Sydney revealed that she created the brand for "different bodies"

The Housemaid star's launch comes just a day after she filmed herself and her friends throwing a string of bras over the famous Hollywood sign in an effort to promote her lingerie brand. The move has landed her in hot water with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the landmark.

© Variety via Getty Images The 28-year-old promoted her brand by throwing bras over the Hollywood sign

Sydney's prank "was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it," said CEO Steve Nissen in a statement. He added that the company "owns the intellectual property rights to the image" of the Hollywood sign, and people must "obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber" to photograph or film it for monetary purposes.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney."