Lauren Sánchez turns heads in chic tweed set at Paris Fashion Week

Lauren Sánchez was a vision in vintage Versace as she stepped out during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, with the 56-year-old sporting a red and white tweed co-ord set as she headed to a show.

The mother of three accessorized with white Jimmy Choo stilettos, a white Schiaparelli purse and brown sunglasses as she walked the streets of Paris and braved the rain. Lauren wore her brunette locks pulled back into a ponytail and added large diamond earrings to complete the look.

Just a day prior, she made a statement at the Schiaparelli show in a bold red pantsuit alongside her husband, billionaire Jeff Bezos, whom she married in June.

© Nicolas Gerardin / BACKGRID Lauren looked incredible in the vintage Versace co-ord

The couple, who began dating in 2019, tied the knot in Venice in a lavish $50 million wedding attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashians and Tom Brady.

Lauren reflected on the nuptials in an Instagram post on her birthday in December and shared insight into the star-studded event.

"Another trip around the sun, and if you had told me when I was a little girl this is what life would look like at 56, I'm not sure I would've believed you…and it's not even about the big moments," she wrote in the caption.

© Nicolas Gerardin / BACKGRID The 56-year-old is in Paris for Fashion Week

"The wedding was beautiful, but what stayed with me were our kids' words. Going to space gave me an unexpected clarity. Dropping one child off at college, watching another get accepted this year and one building a life of his own has grounded me in a way nothing else could."

Learn more about Lauren's family below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Jeff Bezos & wife Lauren Sánchez's blended family

She continued: "Releasing the book shifted something too. Hearing from kids who learn like I do helped me finally let go of the embarrassment I carried around dyslexia. It reminded me that curiosity belongs to anyone willing to keep going."

"Most of this year happened in the quiet moments. Family, work, and growth. As I step into this next year, I'm keeping it simple: stay open to what's unfolding."

© Getty Images The couple married in Venice in June

Lauren wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for her big day, inspired by the lace wedding dress made famous by Sophia Loren in the 1958 film Houseboat. "It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now. I am a different person than I was five years ago," she told Vogue.

© Instagram Lauren wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for her wedding

"I went into a lot of therapy, and it's changed me in a bunch of ways. But it's really Jeff," she continued. "Jeff hasn't changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me. Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, he lets me be unapologetically free."

The author added that she couldn't wait to marry Jeff, whom she got engaged to in 2023. "More than the dress, I'm happy that I'm getting married and I get to spend my life with my best friend, someone who sees me, someone who adores me, someone who I adore," she reflected. "I am the luckiest woman on the planet."