David Beckham retreats from public view for quiet weekend amid feud with son Brooklyn

Sir David Beckham is enjoying a quiet weekend away from public view, amid the ongoing family feud with his son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. The former England footballer, 50, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a selfie with two of his dogs.

"Misty Sunday morning with these 2 @victoriabeckham hope you're enjoying your hot chocolate and lie in," the star penned, captioning the selfie which saw him out on a walk while wearing a checked wool jacket and flat cap.

© Instagram David revealed his quiet weekend plans in the Cotswolds

David seemed to head out near his Cotswolds home. The co-owner of Inter Miami CF and his fashion designer wife own a £12 million 14,270-square-foot estate in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, where they enjoy time away from prying eyes.

The Beckhams step out in Paris

The father-of-four's quiet weekend comes after a display of unity by himself, Victoria, and their youngest three children, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, in Paris. The family stepped out on 26 January amid Paris Couture Fashion Week to watch Victoria accept a Knight of the National Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) award from the French government.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside the lives of the Beckham kids

© Getty David and Victoria Beckham were seen during the Haute Couture Spring Summer 2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week

In a post on Instagram, which gave her 33 million fans a peek into her glamorous soirée, the former Spice Girl wrote: "I couldn't be more grateful. Merci xxx." Also in attendance to support Victoria was Romeo's girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull, 24, and Cruz's love, songwriter Jackie Apostel, 30.

Retreating to the Cotswolds amid family drama

It seems this weekend, David and Victoria enjoyed some time away from the world stage amid the ongoing feud with Brooklyn. It comes after the 26-year-old hot sauce entrepreneur took to Instagram on 19 January to break his silence, making a number of shocking claims about his parents, including that they were "controlling", they had "disrespected" his wife, actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, and that his "parents have been trying endlessly to ruin [his] relationship since before [his] wedding."

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham defended his wife, Nicola Peltz, in his social media statement

Brooklyn, who failed to make a public appearance with his parents in 2025, also made several claims about his 2022 wedding, alleging that his fashionista mother had "cancelled making Nicola's [wedding] dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress" and that Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola and "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Brooklyn said he "did not want to reconcile" with his family

David and Victoria have yet to comment publicly about Brooklyn's scathing statement, though the day after the release of his son's statement, the retired footballer said during an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box: "Children are allowed to make mistakes, that's how they learn. That's what I try to teach my kids. But you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well."