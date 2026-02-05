Gordon and Tana Ramsay break silence about Adam Peaty family's 'self-inflicted' feud: 'We've got nothing to hide'

While Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay are enjoying their honeymoon as newlyweds, away from the happiness is the simmering family feud that Adam is involved in.

None of the Olympic swimmer's family were at his wedding to the daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay, bar his sister Bethany, with a feud reportedly erupting after members of the family weren't invited to a party that was being filmed as part of Gordon and Tana's docuseries.

Speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of the show's release, Gordon and Tana addressed the ongoing feud. Gordon called the situation "upsetting", as he said: "It's all self-inflicted from their side, because we’ve done nothing – none of what you've read: no rudeness, no ignorance – we welcomed them.

"We sent a chauffeur-driven car for them to come to the engagement party and treated them like royalty. So to get that barrage of press was very hurtful. Tana took it very seriously."

WATCH: See the trailer for Gordon Ramsay's docuseries

As to whether Adam could ever reconcile with his family, Gordon mused: "I would like to go up to Nottingham with Tana and see them and draw a line in the sand. It was Adam and Holly's wishes for them not to attend and so we had to respect that.

"There's stuff they need to sort out as parents. That’s nothing to do with Tana and me. But we are very mindful we want to move on and allow Holly and Adam to continue starting their lives together."

Tana added: "We've had fallouts within my family, there are no winners. I'm so grateful we got through mine and have happy relationships again. You don't have to be best friends, but be civil. You can't be happy when there's a fallout going on. It's really negative, and no one wants that."

The Peaty family feud explained

The exact date of the rift is still unknown, but it is widely believed that tensions began to escalate between the swimmer and his family following Adam's engagement to Holly in September 2024.

Things worsened after Holly threw a lavish hen party in Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds and left Adam's mother, Caroline, off the guest list despite inviting her mother Tana's close friend Victoria Beckham.

© Getty Images Adam has fallen out with his wider family

Adam's aunt, Louise Williams, shared a message criticising Holly's "divisive and hurtful" decision, adding: "I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters, and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever."

On his own part in the feud, Adam shared a message reading: "Over the past few days, a lot has been reported and comments posted about the private life of Holly and myself. My sister Bethany has also been targeted.

© Instagram The swimmer recently married Holly Ramsay

"This has been almost entirely one-sided and, in many cases, excessive and intrusive. It has been deeply hurtful and upsetting to read, especially given the false basis upon which we have been targeted. What makes it worse is that it has been encouraged by members of my family."

The former Strictly star added: "Bethany, Holly and myself cannot go into detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events. For those who know me personally, you know that I work so hard on trying to improve myself as a person who wants to contribute to making the world a better place."