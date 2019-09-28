﻿
Britain's Got Talent past 'winners': Where are they now?

From Susan Boyle to Ashleigh and Pudsey we find out what they're up to....

Britain's Got Talent past 'winners': Where are they now?
From Susan Boyle to Ashleigh and Pudsey we find out what they're up to....

Gemma Atkinson divides fans with bold new statement
Paul potts
With Britain's Got Talent: The Champions in full swing, it is hard to believe the show has been going on for more than ten years. Each season has proved talent after talent each year as contestants have ranged from impressionists and dance troupes to child comedians.

In the last seven years, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon have judged some of the best, worst and strangest acts in Britain. In anticipation of a new winner, HELLO! have put together a selection of Britain's Got Talent's winners and memorable act of previous years and what they're up to now. Click through the gallery to take a look…

Paul Potts

Paul auditioned for the show whilst working at Carphone Warehouse, he blew the judges away with his rendition of Nessun Dorma receiving a standing ovation from the judges. Paul soon become a viewers favourite sailing through to the final, where he performed classical hit Time To Say Goodbye. Paul enjoyed huge success after winning the show's first series including a number one album, appearing on global television and even having a film made about his BGT journey starring James Corden. Fans were thirlled to see Paul return for Britain's Got Talent: The Champions after wowing on the American version.

George Sampson
George Sampson

George auditioned for the first series of Britain's Got Talent, however after failing to make it through to the live shows, returned again for the second season. The 14-year-old made it through to the live shows winning his place in the final. George wowed viewers with a dance performance to Mint Royale's remix of "Singin' in the rain" which featured an artificial rain machine. For the final, George was due to perform to a Bee Gee's track, however an hour before, after Simon's advice, he changed his mind and opted for his semi-final routine.

After winning the show and performing at the Royal Variety Performance, George went on to star in West End productions, TV show Waterloo Road and, more recently, appeared on Celebrity Coach Trip.

Diversity
Diversity

Diversity, a dance troupe from London, took home the winning prize of £100,000 in 2009. The dancers received the highest amount of votes in a shocking final, which saw favourite Susan Boyle take second place. The final was watched by nearly 20million people.

The boys quickly gained worldwide attention appearing on US shows "The Today Show" and "Larry King Live". The group soon went on a nation wide tour, selling out London's O2 Arena. The boys have now moved on to individual ventures, such as Jordan Banjo who went on to co-host BBC show The Greatest Dancer.

Susan Boyle
Susan Boyle

Perhaps the show's biggest success story is Susan Boyle. The 52-year-old shot to fame after she auditioned for the show singing I Dreamed a Dream from Les Miserables. The audition soon became a worldwide hit being watched 100 million times in the nine days after originally airing. Press attention around Susan soon grew with the Scottish singer appearing on Oprah Winfrey from her home in Scotland.

After a tense final, Susan placed second on the show after Diversity. After the show, Susan signed a deal with Simon Cowell and began working on her debut album, which became the UK's best-selling debut album of all time, beating the previous record held by Leona Lewis's Spirit. The album soon became a world wide hit selling 10 million copies around the world, earning Susan a reported £5million in her first year. Since appearing on the show, Susan has released four successful albums, performed for the Pope and appeared in a musical based on her life. 

Stavros Flatley
Stavros Flatley

Stavros Flatley, the father and son duo, soon become a fan favourite after appearing on the third season of the show. The duo made it to the final before being beaten by Diversity. The duo soon embarked on the Britain's Got Talent tour and returned to the show this for the Champions competition. 

Spellbound
Spelbound

Spelbound were crowned the winners in 2010 of the show. The gymnastic troupe took home the £100,000 prize after winning the most votes. The group took part in the Britain's Got Talent tour, and most recently performed twice during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games in London. The closing ceremony was watched by 27 million viewers in the UK. They have since performed at a number of venues. 

Ashleigh and Pudsey
Ashleigh and Pudsey

Last year, Ashleigh and Pudsey won the talent show, becoming the first dog act to win the show. Simon Cowell admitted he had fallen in love with Pudsey. Ashleigh and Pudsey also performed twice in front of The Queen in her Diamond Jubilee year with an appearance at Epsom Downs Racecourse and the winning performance at the Royal Variety Performance. 

Both the judges and audiences were wowed, with Simon saying: "Pudsey is one of the best dancing dogs I've ever seen." The two continued to impress and were voted all the way through the final, eventually becoming the champions. Although, sadly, Pudsey didn't return to Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, this year after his passing in 2017, she put in a great performance with dog Sully stepping into Pudsey's paws for the competition.

attraction
Photo: © Rex
Series Seven: Attraction

Hungarian shadow theatre group Attraction auditioned for the seventh series of the show in 2013 and sailed through the final, becoming the series champions. Their first audition stood out as their performance was created by the shadows of dancers behind a screen, depicting a story of a couple who meet at Stonehenge and fall in love. More recently, Attraction appeared on America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2019, making it to the top three.

collabro
Photo: © Getty Images
Series Eight: Collabro

Musical theatre group Collabro were crowned series eight champions in 2014 after wowing audiences with their renditions of musical classics from shows such as Les Miserables. Since winning the show, the group went on to record three albums and completed a tour. The group are also appearing on this year's Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, here's hoping for another successful show!

Jules O'Dywer
Photo: © Getty Images
Series Nine: Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse

After the success of Ashleigh & Pudsey, the 2012 winners, Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse became the second dog act to win the show in 2015. The act impressed judges and audiences so much they went on to win the show and perform at the Royal Variety Show. They even returned to the show the following year for a special performance.

Richard Jones
Series Ten: Richard Jones

Lance Corporal Richard Jones blew judges away in 2016 with his magic act, sufficiently securing a place in the final and becoming the series champion. Prior to winning the show, Richard performed as a bandsman in the Trooping of the Colour for the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations. Richard is another previous winner that went on to perform again this year on the Champions show, but failed to make it to the final.

Tokio Myers
Photo: © Getty Images
Series Eleven: Tokio Myers

Tokio Myers is the pianist and music producer that went on to become the winner of Britain's Got Talent in 2017 after blowing audiences away with his performances. Tokio went on to compete on America's Got Talent: The Champions in February 2019, but failed to make it to the final. However, he continues to make music and will be releasing music soon.

Lost Voice Guy
Photo: © Getty Images
Series Twelve: Lost Voice Guy

Lee Ridley, better known as Lost Voice Guy, is a stand-up comedian who became the winner of Britain's Got Talent series 12 in 2018. The comedian has been unable to speak since his early life, and his act consisted of a stand-up routine using communication aides under the name 'Lost Voice Guy'. After making audiences and viewers at home laugh out loud, Lost Voice Guy was crowned champion and went onto perform at the Royal Variety Performance. This year, Lost Voice Guy took to the stage again to reprise his act for the Britain's Got Talent: The Champions series. Although he didn't make the final this time round, he blew the judges and audiences away with his incredible act.

Colin Thackeray
Photo: © Getty Images
Series Thirteen: Colin Thackeray

Colin Thackeray won series 13 of Britain's Got Talent in summer 2019, after blowing away viewers and the judges with his singing. Colin is an English Korean War veteran and at the age of 89 is the oldest ever winner of the talent show. Colin recently performed an Ed Sheeran song for the Britain's Got Talent: The Champions this month.

