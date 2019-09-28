Britain's Got Talent past 'winners': Where are they now?

With Britain's Got Talent: The Champions in full swing, it is hard to believe the show has been going on for more than ten years. Each season has proved talent after talent each year as contestants have ranged from impressionists and dance troupes to child comedians.
In the last seven years, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon have judged some of the best, worst and strangest acts in Britain. In anticipation of a new winner, HELLO! have put together a selection of Britain's Got Talent's winners and memorable act of previous years and what they're up to now. Click through the gallery to take a look…
Paul Potts
Paul auditioned for the show whilst working at Carphone Warehouse, he blew the judges away with his rendition of Nessun Dorma receiving a standing ovation from the judges. Paul soon become a viewers favourite sailing through to the final, where he performed classical hit Time To Say Goodbye. Paul enjoyed huge success after winning the show's first series including a number one album, appearing on global television and even having a film made about his BGT journey starring James Corden. Fans were thirlled to see Paul return for Britain's Got Talent: The Champions after wowing on the American version.
MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal tour entourage - find out who's travelling with them!