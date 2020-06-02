With Black Lives Matter protests taking place all across the world in response to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, many celebrities have been vocal in their support for solidarity. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at some of the stars who have shared heartbreaking accounts of their experience with racism in their day-to-day lives and in the industry.
Michelle Obama
She became the first black First Lady of the United States, who has since empowered countless women to fight for their rights. But during her time in the White House, Michelle has revealed she sadly endured racist remarks. Speaking at the Women's Foundation of Colorado's 30th anniversary celebration in Denver back in 2017, the mother-of-two said she was called an "ape in heels" and was told she had a "gorilla face" by government officials.
According to Denver Post, she revealed: "The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut. Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won't see me for what I am because of my skin colour." She added: "Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don't even notice we're cut. We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we're still getting up."