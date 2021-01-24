Breathtaking celebrity snow photos: Holly Willoughby, Princess Beatrice and more

You might like...
-
Nigella Lawson's genius mashed potato alternative has fans obsessed
Nigella Lawson has endless culinary tricks up her sleeve - and one of our absolute favourites has to be the Nigella: At My Table star's easy...
-
7 times royals had to make last-minute changes at their weddings
-
17 royal engagement rings that will blow you away: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, Princess Diana and more
-
11 celebrity fireplaces you'll want to cosy up by: Goldie Hawn, Victoria Beckham, J Lo and more
-
The Queen's surprising Christmas dinner tradition for children unveiled
The Queen, the Duke of Ediburgh and the rest of the royal family have a "Victorian" approach to their Christmas celebrations, according to former...