Breathtaking celebrity snow photos: Holly Willoughby, Princess Beatrice and more

These stars are making the most of the snow!

lisa-faulkner
With snow blanketing much of the UK over the weekend, people have been flocking to the outdoors to enjoy the wintery weather, including the likes of Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford.

After all, there's not much else to entertain the family during the coronavirus lockdown than their daily trips out of the house for exercise! And wandering through a crisp, picturesque, white landscape certainly beats trudging through the rain and mud.

Take a look at the most beautiful celebrity snow days, some of which share a peek inside their stunning gardens…

 

Lisa Faulkner

There's no doubt in our minds that Lisa Faulkner loves snow! Next to an Instagram selfie, she said: "Don’t know how long it will last but while it’s here I AM SMILING!!! Let it snow let it snow let it snow."

 

holly-willoughby
Holly Willoughby

Dressed in a cosy brown jumper and a wintery coat, Holly Willoughby posed for a selfie with the thick snowflakes resting on her trademark blonde hair. She wrote: "You wanna build a snowman…" Yes, Holly, we do!

beatrice-edoardo
Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a look at their wintery walk on Sunday – and it's simply stunning. 

 

amanda-holden
Amanda Holden

"And just like that...the world suddenly felt more hopeful," Amanda Holden captioned her snowy garden scene. How pretty!

fearne-cotton
Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton was making the most of the wintery weather on a family walk – and was especially pleased to catch a break from homeschooling her kids Rex and Honey. "No home school and snow! I’ll take it!" she wrote, as she jumped around in an oversized jumper and a retro coat.

nigella-lawson
Nigella Lawson

How gorgeous is Nigella Lawson's garden at this time of year? With fairy lights wrapped around her trees and her outdoor furniture topped with a layer of snow, the celebrity chef joked: "It’s dark enough outside that my garden lights think they need to be on, but how beautiful it is this morning!"

 

ruth-eamonn
Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes don't need to leave their house if they want to enjoy the snow – just look at their white back garden! 

storm-keating
Storm Keating

Don't fancy going out in the cold? Take a leaf out of Storm and Ronan Keating's children's book and don some cosy pyjamas inside as you watch the snow fall thick and fast out of the window.

 

saira-khan
Saira Khan

Former Loose Women star Saira Khan has the perfect setup to enjoy the pretty views of her back garden. Sharing a snap of her egg chair from Bubble Chairs Direct, she said of her lazy Sunday plans: "I’m gonna sit in that chair, put some jazz on and drink my coffee."

 

