﻿
6 Photos | Celebrities

6 of the most star-studded outings in this month's social calendar

Fancy seeing them there!

6 of the most star-studded outings in this month's social calendar
You're reading

6 of the most star-studded outings in this month's social calendar

1/6
Next

Robin Roberts supported by fans for big achievement away from GMA
6 of the most star-studded outings in this month's social calendar
Photo: © Rex
1/6

Actors, models, TV stars and other big personalities have kicked 2022 off with a bang! Now restrictions are slowly starting to ease, the entertainment world is opening up.

MORE: 18 of the hottest celebrity parties in November

From Cirque du Soleil to movie launches, see which of our favourite celebrities have caught our attention here in the UK and across the pond.

Pippa Middleton

Cirque du Soleil at Royal Albert Hall

Pippa Middleton made a rare public appearance on 14 January as she headed out on a date night with husband James Matthews. The pair arrived at the Albert Hall hand-in-hand as they joined a whole host of stars to watch the first viewing of Cirque du Soleil's Luzia.

6 of the most star-studded outings in this month's social calendar
Photo: © Getty Images
2/6

Naomi Campbell

Soho House in Paris

The supermodel hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate Bianca Saunders PFW debut of her AW22 collection at Paris' Soho House during Paris Fashion Week, pictured here with Creative Director and Designer Bianca.

MORE: New mum Naomi Campbell celebrates special occasion with star-studded photo

6 of the most star-studded outings in this month's social calendar
Photo: © Getty Images
3/6

Natalie Imbruglia

St Martins Lane Hotel

Earlier this week, the actress appeared to be in great spirits as she attended a drinks reception ahead of the World Premiere of the English National Ballet's "Raymonda" by Tamara Rojo.

Keep clicking for more pictures...

6 of the most star-studded outings in this month's social calendar
Photo: © Getty Images
4/6

Emeli Sandé

The Roundhouse Camden

Roundhouse's In The Round Festival is back and they kicked off their series of one-off gigs performed on the venue's circular stage with Emeli Sandé.

MORE: Naughty Boy's sweet relationship with Emeli Sandé revealed

6 of the most star-studded outings in this month's social calendar
Photo: © Getty Images
5/6

Tilda Swinton

Institute of Contemporary Arts

Tilda Swinton was among the guests who headed to the Memoria screening at ICA at the start of the month.

6 of the most star-studded outings in this month's social calendar
Photo: © Getty Images
6/6

Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden

The London Palladium

The BGT judges looked picture perfect when they reunited for the first round of the Britain's Got Talent auditions. They were also joined by Simon Cowell, David Walliams as well as Ant and Dec.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back