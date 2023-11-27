Princess Eugenie makes surprise appearance with Geri Halliwell-Horner in new photo

Princess Eugenie was spotted a few days ago in a chic ensemble for an art festival in Abu Dhabi. On Sunday, she unexpectedly showed that her visit to the country also included a trip to watch the last Grand Prix of the season.

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner took to Instagram, where she posted a photo of herself alongside Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Geri looked the picture of elegance as usual in her trademark all-white look, sporting a matching shirt and trousers, with her shoulder-length hair flowing free.

The Princess also looked stylish in a black dress with a blue blazer, and she held a black Chanel quilted handbag on her lap. Her husband wore a white shirt and khakis with a black blazer, and they all beamed for the camera, appearing to enjoy their day out.

The trio were also joined by model Naomi Campbell, whose face could just be seen in the back of the picture, and actor Orlando Bloom, who was dressed down in a white T-shirt and blue cap. Geri captioned her snapshot: "Final @f1 race of the year [checkered flag emoji]".

Geri shared the new photo on Instagram

Her fans were thrilled by the image, with their comments including: "Gorgeous, so gorgeous," "Great pic," and: "So many worlds colliding in this photo." Princess Eugenie had previously delighted royal fans when she appeared on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware earlier in the week.

The Princess, 33, made several surprising revelations about royal life in the candid chat, including how the royal family order Deliveroo to Kensington Palace, and her thoughts on waiting to send her sons August and Ernest to boarding school.

© Getty The Princess on her wedding day

In one particularly insightful moment, the mother-of-two confirmed a rather peculiar royal food rule - that the royal family are forbidden from eating certain types of foods.

"We do one [Waitrose] order every week and everyone piles on everything they can on Sunday night and it comes on Monday morning. Sundays are quite sad looking at my fridge," said Eugenie. When asked what was in her Waitrose order, Princess Eugenie revealed: "Nothing interesting really. Chicken, sausages, always. Potatoes, onion, garlic," lifting the lid on her rule-breaking food order.

© Getty The mum-of-two also attended an art festival in Abu Dhabi

The royal then shared that she's "not allowed" to have onion and garlic at her parents' Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's house, confirming that they fear "the breath" and, like many royals, avoid the pungent foods.

Queen Camilla once revealed on Australian MasterChef that when on official engagements, nothing with too much garlic is ever served: "Garlic is a no-no... You always have to lay off the garlic."

© Getty The Princess also recently appeared on the Table Manners podcast

This was confirmed by former royal chef Darren McGrady, who revealed that palace chefs were forbidden by the late Her Majesty the Queen from serving food containing too much onion or garlic.

Despite being a member of the royal family, Princess Eugenie is not a working royal, so her penchant for bulbs doesn't affect her nearly as much as senior family members who have to take part in several public engagements throughout the year.

