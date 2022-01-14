Pippa Middleton is stunning in all-red look during rare date night with husband James Matthews The couple headed to the Albert Hall to watch Cirque du Soleil

Pippa Middleton made a rare public appearance on Thursday as she headed out on a date night with husband James Matthews – and she looked stunning.

The pair arrived at the Albert Hall, which is just a five-minute drive from the Duchess of Cambridge's Kensington Palace home, hand-in-hand, with Pippa donning a gorgeous pair of red trousers and matching shirt and shoes.

The 38-year-old wrapped up warm in a black coat.

Meanwhile, hedge funder James, 46, looked dapper in a navy blue suit and blue shirt.

Pippa and James walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the Albert Hall

Pippa's rare outing with her husband, with whom he shares son Arthur, three, and nine-month-old daughter Grace, comes as the family have celebrated a very joyous occasion in the Middleton household, Kate's 40th birthday.

The author, who lives in Chelsea with her family, is also gearing up to mark mum Carole's 66th birthday in the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, Carole celebrated another incredible achievement, this time professional, as her Party Pieces Instagram account reached an impressive 50,000 followers.

The couple, who share two children together, are rarely pictured out

In a caption shared on Tuesday, the company said: "Here are Party Pieces, we love celebrating milestones, and are thrilled to celebrate reaching 50k followers with you all!"

In honour of the milestone, followers have been asked to enter a competition. "To mark the occasion, we are giving one lucky follower a £50 voucher to use on an upcoming celebration," the message continued.

Carole set up her own party supplies business from the Middletons' family home in Berkshire, distributing leaflets at her daughters' nursery school.

As the business took off, Carole relocated Party Pieces from a small start-up unit to a warehouse at Child's Court Farm in Reading, where it has been based ever since 1995.

Both Kate and Pippa have worked in their mum's company in the past, so they would have no doubt celebrated the big achievement together.