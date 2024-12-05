Christina Haack makes cryptic comment amid Josh Hall divorce

Christina Haack has been caught up in a messy divorce from her husband, Josh Hall, since they went their separate ways in July 2024, and there seems to be no reconciliation in sight after the HGTV star's latest Instagram post.

Christina made a cryptic comment on December 2 via her Instagram story, posting a picture of a man lying on the floor while setting up a Christmas tree.

"There are still good men left…one of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11 foot tree into my home. Appreciate you @capa_a_general," Christina wrote, referring to Michael Lange, a member of her contracting team.

The cryptic comment comes after Christina put her US$4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse back on the market despite Josh's attempt to block the sale.

Her estranged husband, who had cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, claimed that he did not consent to the sale of the property and filed a temporary order to take it off the market.

Josh was slated to star in Christina's upcoming show, The Flip Off, before their divorce, but after her recent comments about her ex-husband, it's unlikely he will return at all.

© Instagram Christina posted the cryptic comment to her Instagram story

"I feel like I was not shining as bright to try and not make him feel emasculated. But who wants to look like that?" Christina told Entertainment Tonight in November.

"It was not fun, to be honest. I did not enjoy filming with him. So, having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way," she continued. "This show would've been hard to film."

She revealed that the pair had been fighting "for at least a year" before amending the number to "probably 18 months."

© Instagram The couple filed for divorce in July 2024

The 41-year-old's first husband, Tarek El Moussa, will join her on The Flip Off, as will his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

She explained her relationship with Tarek to ET, saying, "Tarek and I have our own dynamic, and some could call it 'flirty'. For me, it's like a sibling-type thing."

She shares her 14-year-old daughter, Taylor, with Tarek and spent Thanksgiving in NYC with the teen in what was Christina's first holiday without Josh since they began dating.

© Getty Images The mother of three revealed they had been fighting for 18 months before their split

She also shares Brayden, eight, with Tarek and Hudson, four, with her second husband, Ant Anstead. Ant will also be working on The Flip Off with Christina and Tarek.

The Christina on the Coast star posted a sweet picture out to dinner with Brayden on December 2, with eagle-eyed fans noticing another cryptic comment about her ex in the caption.

© Instagram Christina praised her "lil man" Brayden, whom. sheshares with ex Tarek El Moussa

"Date night with the sweetest date there ever was. He opens doors, knows how to order for me, great conversation and laughs. As it should be….. Love my lil man," she wrote.

The final nail in the coffin comes as the mother of three is in the process of getting the tattoo on her ring finger removed, which she got inked a month after the pair tied the knot in 2022.