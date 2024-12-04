Christina Hall enjoys 'date night' with her ultimate gentleman — 'as it should be'

Christina Hall's love life has been a rollercoaster ride with her currently embroiled in a bitter divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall.

But amongst the heartache, she's found solace with a very special.

The Christina in the Country host took to Instagram after the holiday weekend and revealed she'd been on a "dinner date."

She described her companion as "the sweetest there ever was," and detailed how he "opened doors, knows how to order for me, great conversation and laughs."

Christina completed her post with the message: "As it should be." But before fans get excited that Christina's met someone new, her "lil man," has been in her life for years... because he's her son, Brayden, eight.

Christina shared a photo of them at dinner together, he had his arm wrapped around his mom, and they were both beaming with delight.

Not only was he deemed the best dinner date, but he completed their evening with an adorable note to Christina.

She later shared it on stories and commented: "Coming home from work to this sweet note makes it all worth it."

The handwritten letter read: "Dear mom, You're the best mom I can have. I love spending time with you! I love going to dinner with you! And I'm so thankful for you! I m so thankful I have such a hard working mom. Love Brayden."

Christina is a busy working mom to Brayden, his younger brother, Hudson, four, and older sister, Taylor, 14.

She shares Hudson with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead, and her other children with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

While she doesn't have any kids with Josh, the divorce battle is particularly bitter.

She has not shied away from accusing her soon-to-be ex-husband of trying to take advantage of her earnings and assets, even suggesting he allegedly took one of their luxury cars.

Josh's legal team claim her accusations are "false and libelous."

After putting the $4.5 million Tennessee home on the market — which she bought prior to marrying Josh, but he moved into post break-up — she took a jab at Josh.

Announcing the sale on Instagram, she wrote: "I guess Leiper's Fork is gonna have to come off the bio soon," referring to the fact that he had the small village written in his Instagram bio.

"Time to go back to reality soon…" she added, before claiming: "Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog?"

She concluded: "I guess plans changed. All about trying to take everything you can... With your mind on my money and my money on your mind... Byeeee."