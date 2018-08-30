Spencer Matthews hints about winning Celebrity MasterChef The Made in Chelsea star loves to cook!

Spencer Matthews is one of the famous contestants taking part in the new series of Celebrity MasterChef, which began on Wednesday 23 August. And ahead of his appearance in the popular cooking show, the Made in Chelsea star lifted the lid on his progress throughout the competition while talking to HELLO!. When asked whether he had won, Spencer cheekily replied: "Well quite possibly. I’m very competitive, aren’t I. But you know I can’t say! But I was absolutely delighted with the experience, wink wink winky face."

On cooking at home with his new wife Vogue Williams, Spencer added: "We both dip in with the cooking at home. Typically if one cooks one cleans. But with Vogue being so pregnant she likes to keep herself busy. But I’d say that I’m more in charge of the kitchen." Vogue – who is expecting the couple's first baby in September - then jokingly disagreed. She said: "I’m not so sure I believe that to be honest. Spencer hasn’t had to cook for me recently though because all I’ve wanted to eat for the last three or four months is bruschetta."

Spencer Matthews is on Celebrity MasterChef with Frankie Bridge

Spencer and Vogue have had a very exciting year. In June, they tied the knot in a fairytale wedding, which was attended by a select few guests, including Spencer's brother James and his wife Pippa Middleton. The happy couple shared some of their gorgeous wedding photos exclusively with HELLO!, and opened up about their special day. Vogue opened up about their decision to have a small affair, revealing that they wanted to ensure that they had a relaxing time. "If you’re going to have a massive wedding you can’t help but have that stress," Vogue said. "There wasn’t one moment of the day when I felt stressed. It was so easy going and relaxed. Things go wrong – but who cares. Let it fly past! It’s fine."

In September, the couple's live will change forever when they welcome their baby son. As well as being a dab hand in the kitchen, the pair are also great with interior design, and have already prepared their baby's jungle-themed nursery. Vogue told HELLO!, "I designed some of the furniture with an amazing company I work with back in Dublin. It’s so cute. It’s jungle-themed. But our dog is having a bit of a meltdown because we’ve got a rocking lion and he’s convinced it’s real."

