The Aldi beauty advent calendar is here! And yes, it does look very familiar indeed 24 days of beauty treats coming your way…

Aldi has had a very exciting year; from must-have home scents to waiting list-worthy skincare, so it’s no surprise that the budget superstore has launched a beauty advent calendar for Christmas 2018. Priced at £49.99, the Aldi Luxury Collection Advent Calendar is bursting with its signature scents, skincare and home fragrance, so you can enjoy a luxurious treat every day leading up to Christmas this year.

The 24 unique mini luxury gifts include Body Crème, Hand and Body Lotion, Eau du Toilette, Candles and Hand and Body Washes. With fragrances including Peony, Blackberry & Velvety Rose, Lime & Basil, these perfect little portable luxuries won’t fail to please.

To the naked eye, the 24-door calendar could be a designer beauty brand and some fans are even comparing it to Jo Malone’s fancy beauty advent calendar. We have to say, the high-quality cream and black box is very chic, and it’s re-usable - bonus points, there! This would be the perfect gift for the loyal Aldi fan in your life, and someone who bulk buys all the candles and home scents when they drop in store.

Aldi has racked up a loyal following in recent years; recently the brand revealed the 10 children’s toys for Christmas (that are guaranteed to sell out) and the exciting announcement of mince pie ice cream ready for your festive season. If you’re looking for the perfect advent calendar for this Christmas, we’ve rounded up the best! From Harrods to Debenhams, Charlotte Tilbury and Boots - you’ll find one for every budget.

