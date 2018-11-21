Stop everything - you can now buy a giant Ferrero Rocher with your name on it You could call this a Christmas miracle

Ferrero fans rejoice, you’re going to love this news. In fact, you might be drooling at the mere thought of it. The posh chocolate maker has launched its first ever Grand Ferrero Rocher personalisation pop up just in time for Christmas, and if there’s not a stampede, we’ll be VERY shocked. The pop up is available in the uber posh department store Harvey Nichols - you'll find one all lit up in London's Knightsbridge and in Manchester.

Basically, if you love personalised goodies and you love Ferrero Rocher chocs, then this will be up there on your Christmas wish list. But how much does it cost? For £8.50 customers can instantly personalise a 125g Grand Ferrero Rocher with their choice of name or message, which is printed onto the label before being beautifully packaged into a Ferrero gift box. Sounds dreamy, doesn't it?

If you’re in a rush and you can’t decide who in your life is worthy of personalised chocs, then you can also find pre-printed Grand Ferrero Rocher products with messages such as ‘Merry Christmas’, ‘Congratulations’, ‘Thank You’, ‘I Love You’ and ‘Darling’, online and in all Harvey Nichols stores.

The Grand Rocher personalisation service is now available in Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge Fifth Floor Foodmarket and on the Second Floor Foodmarket in Manchester, until Sunday 30th December 2018.

