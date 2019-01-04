See what's on the menu at the 2019 Golden Globes Getting awards season underway

Champagne cocktails, Lindor chocolate truffles and an indulgent three-course meal are all on offer to some of Hollywood’s biggest names at the Golden Globes awards on Sunday. Nominees including Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman and Bradley Cooper are all set to attend the prestigious ceremony at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, which marks the beginning of another exciting awards season.

There’ll be plenty of champagne on hand to toast (or commiserate) the winners, with over 1,500 Moët & Chandon Impérial minis, 125 cases of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2008 and Moët Rosé Impérial magnums and 500 cocktails set to be drunk over the course of the night. Actress Camilla Belle has also created the event’s official cocktail, The Moët Belle, which pairs the champagne with Cahaça, mango juice, ginger syrup and fresh lime juice for a tropical taste.

Chilean sea bass will be served at the Golden Globes (Photo: Alicia Cho)

Meanwhile, over 28,000 LINDOR milk chocolate truffles will be out on the tables at the event, providing a sweet accompaniment to the three course meal that is being prepared by executive chef Matthew Morgan and executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi.

MORE: See the full list of Golden Globes 2019 nominations

To start, Hollywood stars including Emily Blunt and Adam Driver will tuck into a sweet potato vichyssoise with wild micro chives, golden leeks, organic red garnet yams, and roasted pepitas. This will be followed by a main course of Chilean sea bass, served with black rice, white and green asparagus, globe carrots, crispy herb leaves, and sweet pepper concasse. The vegetarians among the crowd will enjoy stuffed honeynut squash with piquillo pepper hummus, braised rainbow chard, crispy chickpeas, quinoa, golden raisins, and sunflower sprouts.

Camilla Belle has created the official Golden Globes cocktail

Last but not least, dessert is Pistachio Cream Cheese Ivory, comprising of flourless chocolate, vanilla Kirsch Genoise, and a cream cheese Charlotte pistachio centre.

STORY: See all the highlights from last year's Golden Globes

The 76th annual Golden Globes ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton on Sunday, with Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh hosting alongside Andy Samberg. It could be an extra-special night for Sandra, as she’s also been nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama award for her role in the hit BBC show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.