Stop the press! Aldi launches an emoji frying pan for Pancake Day This is flipping good value for money...

Wouldn't it be a fun job - coming up with the weird and wacky ideas to sell at Aldi? There are plenty of bizarre items on the shelves, but we think this is one of our favourites. Ahead of Pancake Day on Tuesday 5 March, Brits will be flipping pancakes in their kitchen, and while you decide whether it's sugar and lemon or Nutella you want as a topping, you might also need to decide which emoji you want as well. Why? Because budget supermarket Aldi is set to make Shrove Tuesday even more fun thanks to an emoji frying pan, and what's more, it's just £7.99. It features seven moulds – including smiling face, shocked face and tongue-sticking-out face.

If you're feeling a little fancier, there's also a Waffle Stick Maker you can buy for £14.99 - and this bad-boy makes up to six waffle sticks at a time.

Crepe lovers can rejoice, too! the Crêpe Maker is a bargain £14.99, which comes complete with adjustable temperature control, wooden spreader and spatula.

Aldi has been hit with some unfortunate news this week - Waitrose has been crowned the nation's best supermarket in a league table of the UK's favourite supermarkets, unseating Aldi who claimed last year's top spot. 12,000 UK shoppers voted on a range of attributes in the annual supermarket survey conducted by the consumer group Which?, including value for money, store appearance and quality of fresh produce.

Aldi slipped into third place, M&S came second and Lidl fourth, with Morrisons completing the top five.