OMG! This pop star just invited David Beckham around for dinner Go on David, accept!

Singer Jessie Ware has taken to Instagram to invite megastar David Beckham around to her house for dinner with her and her mum. You might be thinking, 'Woah, that's a brave move - what about Victoria?!' Thankfully, she's not trying to lure David away from his fashion designer wife, and instead, she wants the former footballer to be a guest on her popular podcast, Table Manners. In fact, we imagine she'd love it if Victoria RSVPed as well.

If you're not au fait with Table Manners, it's Jessie's podcast that she does with her mum, the amazing Lennie. The self-confessed foodie started the podcast to share her love for food, family and the art of having a chat around the dinner table. The pair have invited the likes of Michelle Keegan, Mel B, Greg James, John Bishop and Ed Sheeran around for dinner and the podcast always offers up interesting things you never knew about them. Who can forget when Greg revealed his wife proposed to him? Or about Ed Sheeran's love of pizza butties, and Michelle's love of 'dirty' food. Our favourite moment was when Spice Girl Mel B turned up late and Jessie and Lennie were starving as they waited for Scary Spice to show up.

Jessie directed her plea to David via Instagram, uploading a photo of her in her childhood bedroom with David Beckham's poster on the wall. Flattery will get you everywhere, Jessie. She captioned the photo: "Invitation is always open for dinner at the Wares @davidbeckham @tablemannerspodcast." Hey, if you don't ask, you don't get.

It wouldn't be the first podcast 44-year-old David has said yes to. He accepted the invitation of doing Desert Island Discs with Kirsty Young. He revealed a lot during that recording - but the juiciest was the details about how he and Posh met. The heartthrob revealed he gave Victoria his number in the players' lounge, after noticing her on the TV wearing a black catsuit. "Everyone at the time had their favourite Spice Girl," he said. He told Kirsty how they had to have dates in a restaurant car park in David’s bright blue BMW because Simon Fuller, the Spice Girls manager, wouldn’t let the girls go out. He attributes the success of his marriage with Victoria to being "a strong family unit. We had strong parents."

Maybe Jessie needs to get a bigger table and invite the whole Beckham family around. Now, that's one podcast we'd be tuning in for.